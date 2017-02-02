Campus

Trump condemns UC Berkeley protests, threatens federal funding cut

dkim_protest_staff-2
Daniel Kim/Staff

By | Staff

President Donald Trump published a Tweet from his personal Twitter account about 2 a.m. in which he condemned UC Berkeley for the Milo Yiannopoulos protests Wednesday night and threatened to revoke federal funds from the campus.

“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Trump said in his Tweet.

The protests began on Sproul Plaza about 5 p.m. and quickly grew to 1,000 attendees. There were about 150 masked agitators in the crowd who escalated the protests to violence, according to a campus statement. UCPD decided it could not ensure Yiannopoulos’ safety and evacuated him from the premises, resulting in the cancellation of the event. But the crowd continued marching to Downtown Berkeley and, later, back through campus.

According to campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof, for the fiscal year of 2015-16, UC Berkeley students received $200 million in federal financial aid, in addition to $400 million for the campus’ research enterprise.

ASUC President Will Morrow was concerned by Trump’s threat, emphasizing that the university is “an invaluable resource.”

“While the actions last night of a few, especially of those who had no affiliation to the campus, were reprehensible, I think it is important to not punish or even threaten to punish an entire public university system devoted to providing the public good of an equitable education that is beneficial — not only to those who learn across the campus, but those across the country who benefit from the research,” Morrow said.

The White House could not immediately be reached for comment on Trump’s tweet.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway responded to UC Berkeley’s protests in an interview with Fox & Friends.

“I don’t even know if they know what they’re protesting. Is it the free speech?” Conway said. “In the real world, when these kids grow up and go try to find jobs, which they will in the Trump economy — life doesn’t work that way, folks.”

Some California state officials, however, were concerned and displeased by Trump’s Tweet.

“I think it’s inappropriate to threaten the funding of one of the premier research institutions in the country that has and is continuing to contribute to the strength of California and the US’s economy,” said California state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley. “(One) that is the source of some of the key research on defence policy, on security, on energy, health, and technological innovations of all kinds, and almost every other field.”

Rep. Barbara Lee took to Twitter about 8:10 a.m., stating that Trump didn’t have the right to threaten the university.

“Pres. Trump doesn’t have a license to blackmail universities,” Lee said in her Tweet. “He’s the president, not a dictator, (and) his empty threats are an abuse of power.”

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom also replied to Trump’s Tweet about 7:47 a.m., expressing his shock at Trump’s threat.

“As a UC Regent I’m appalled at your willingness to deprive over 38,000 students access to an education because of the actions of a few.”

Chancellor Nicholas Dirks sent a campuswide email about 9:55 a.m. in response to the fallout from the Yiannopoulos event. In it, he condemned the agitators who infiltrated the on-campus protests and used violence.

In the email, Dirks expressed regret for the violence that “undermined the First Amendment rights” of the speaker and the lawful protesters.

“The violence last night was an attack on the fundamental values of the university, which stands for and helps to maintain and nurture open inquiry and an inclusive civil society, the bedrock of a genuinely democratic nation,” Dirks said in his email. “We are now, and will remain in the future, completely committed to Free Speech as essential to our educational mission and a vital component of our identity at UC Berkeley.”

Check back for updates.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at chantellelee@dailycal.org and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.

  • thompson_richard

    When 825 of my Cal contemporaries were arrested at the Sproul Hall
    sit-in in early December of 1964 they were promptly arrested. Mario
    Savio the leader of FSM did 180 days in prison. The Berkeley Academic
    Senate voted 8-1 to back the students’ free speech demands. Largely the
    event was to protest the Vietnam War. One big difference: Ron Reagan
    had yet to be elected to public office. He certainly got a boost
    politically by denouncing the dirty bums. But Don Trump wants to
    withdraw $3 billion in federal funds. What’s worse (or better,
    depending on your point of view) is that he already holds the highest
    office in the country. The European Union has declared him persona non
    grata. Undoubtedly the dirty bums have much to gain in the current
    scenario. A friend of Mario’s — this happened during his high school
    days in New York City — asked Mario if he could shoot out the hissing
    street light outside his own window. Mario wouldn’t say. He persisted.
    Mario wouldn’t say. He did shoot out the street light. Masio asked:
    did you clean up the glass?

    • lspanker

      But Don Trump wants to withdraw $3 billion in federal funds.

      And I wouldn’t blame him one bit.

  • roccolore

    Berkeley is no longer the home of free speech.

  • Ricardo

    Berkeley did not want police to quell the VIOLENT thugs who destroyed property and assaulted Trump supporters. So they do not deserve federal funding.

    • thompson_richard

      hah hah hah Actually the San Diego campus gets the most federal funds in bio-engineering and drone warfare. A college at the southernmost college is named after a scholar(?) who did the logistics on the first nuclear depth charge. A hall is named after the first chancellor of that campus who killed even more fish than the scientist(?) for whom the college is named. Another hall is named for the man who advised Truman to go ahead on Big Boy. And a third hall is named after a husband and wife who advanced thermonuclear warfare.

  • Dave Doleshal

    Such “protests” in which the protesters use violence, whether against
    people, or only against property, only play into the hands of Trump and
    his kind. The fascist position has ALWAYS been that progressives,
    radicals, liberals, leftists, and dissenters are irrational crazies,
    and that in order to be protected from them, the public needs strong,
    powerful, authoritarian “leadership.” When protesters get violent, that
    only scares the public, discredits the protesters in the mind of the
    general public, and strengthens the position of the authoritarians and
    fascists. I’m sure Trump and his cronies are delighted by this
    development, and will use it as a further justification to call for
    stronger law enforcement, stricter limitations on dissent, tighter
    control, and cracking down on protests, etc., and they will have even
    more support from the general US public than they did before. Such
    violent “protests” do not frighten or frustrate the far right – they
    fill them with glee. That is because such things strengthen their
    position and give then a further excuse to implement the fascist
    policies they want to implement anyway.

    • thompson_richard

      Trump is being rejected by the world.

      • lspanker

        You and your ilk are the ones who are the rejects.

  • dee

    Shouting out to the Berkeley protesters—not surprised violence has
    shown up, and not buying into it either. I won’t even write it out
    here, we know what happened and the plan is pretty clear that this will
    continue no matter how peaceful the protest is in reality. We are in
    alternative fact reality now.

    Anyway, I figure some of you might
    be young enough to not remember this song, and even if you do, and liked
    it or not, there’s no better time than now to have a look and listen.
    You never know what point turns for something good and powerful, so
    keep on keeping on. Chin up.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?…

  • VictorCharlie

    Screw Milo and his posse, I don’t want them to have a forum of any kind.

    When it comes to hate speech, he can go elsewhere to opine, not at public institutions that I help keep opened with my tax dollars.

    • roccolore

      Fascist Democrats like you are hatemongers.

  • Jackson

    Too hilarious…in the next couple semesters Cal–and State Of California will secede from The Divided States altogether♪

    Institutionalized Leftism and its monied elites will have their say…to COLe Coffee on 63rd and College for the first meeting!!!

  • Kurt VanderKoi

    It is now clear why:
    – Berkeley is often referred to as Beserkley.
    – Liberalism is a mental disorder.
    – The left is the violent mob in the street.

  • lodule16

    Milo Yiannopoulous, an outside agitator and former colleague at Breitbart of White House senior advisor Steve Bannon, is invited to Cal to incite other outside agitators to riot. Succeeds. Bannon’s boss Donald Trump tweets at 3am the next morning, “No federal funds (for Cal)?”, even though the University granted a venue and provided security. Milo moves on to the next university, and the next.

    Is there any reason not to think this is a deliberate attempt by Trump and Bannon to defund public universities? Leaders of these institutions, ours included, need to align as one, act fast, and act smart. The calendar is collapsing quickly.

    • sven holmes

      stop victim blaming

      maybe take responsibility for the rabid AnCom’s in these protests

    • roccolore

      Fascist Democrats like you are cowards.

  • roccolore

    Democrats hate free speech.

  • SkorpioG

    Just a few questions…

    Why did the police not make a single arrest? If “protesters” were infiltrated by people looking to cause trouble, then why did the police not attempt to capture one or more of the 150 masked agitprop participants? Why did the police stand by and allow University property—that is taxpayer owned property—to be damaged or destroyed? Who pays for that to be repaired? From what funding source does the money come to pay for repairs? Would the student fund be appropriate since students likely were involved?

    When while Milo be invited back to speak? Will the force be used to subdue and defeat protesters? Or will police stand by again and allow a riot to run amok?

  • JackylVonHyde

    Row back to Liberia Liberal BLACK MONKEYS!

  • ShadrachSmith

    One arrest makes it look like an administration approved riot. I swear, if you put up a gate that said “Milo Protesters” they would have herded right up, and waited for the bus.

  • ken

    Who are the masked protesters at the inauguration and at UC Berkeley? They are clearly organized and directed and not random anarchists. Someone needs to find the guy behind the curtain and quickly. This has a very Putinesque smell to it.

    • Yes, I’m sure Putin has nothing better to do than hire some thugs to light some fires at Berkeley so that a gay speaker can look good. Do you even know what Putin’s views about gays are?
      I think the tin foil hat has cut off the blood flow to your brain.

    • dee

      Bannon is one of them behind the curtain. Plus, this is what Manafort did for a job in other nations—seeded unrest, violence, turmoil, in order to stack elections, just your every day nine to five type government deposer.

      • lspanker

        Bannon is one of them behind the curtain.

        To paraphrase a famous Monty Python movie: “You’re a loonie.”

  • ihatefacebook121

    I hope you idiots are happy with the mess you made. I know you won’t be happy with the mess that tyrant in the White House is about to make. Stop destroying property and just secede. It’s the right idea at the right time.

    • dee

      The protesters are heartbroken that damage was done. They didn’t do it.

      Also consider there is a big difference between peaceful protesters, and masked demonstrators. It was a set up to make the protesters look guilty, so tyrant can take our rights away.

      • roccolore

        Fascist Democrats like you make excuses for the rioters.

        • dee

          I didn’t makes excuses for the violent demonstrators. I was speaking about the peaceful protesters.

      • thompson_richard

        The sexual incidence rate skyrockets. I remember dancing with sweeties from Radcliffe in Pauley Ballroom during the time of the Berkeley “riots” – one agent provocateur would run around the student union. The police would fire tire gas. The song played was If Everyone Cared by Nickelback or some such group as Joy of Cooking, Santana, Jefferson Starship.

        “Come on Baby Light My Fire!” The teargas would rise outside half way seven eights way then it would spill into the air conditioning ducks on the roof. Come with me! only I know the way! Usually my room.

  • Alex

    RIP Free Speech Movement 1964-2017

    • Szebran

      UC Berkeley is a bastion of violent left wing totalitarians. They want
      to control people. This is why they act like KGB stormtroopers.

      • thompson_richard

        KGB thugs?

        • lspanker

          Yes, KGB thugs.

  • jim hoch

    ““Our student groups enjoy the right to invite whomever they wish to speak on campus, but we urge them to consider whether exercising that right in a manner that might unleash harmful attacks on fellow students and other members of the community is consistent with their own and with our community’s values,” Dirks said” The subtext is clear, come riot at berkeley. Dirks should resign.

    • thompson_richard

      well, one of the elements is Berkelium while another is Californium. If i remember correctly a third element in the atomic chart is named after a Berkeley Chancellor. Thank God the Richmond international campus has been cancelled/expunged. Some things are undesirable — like a detached cornea.

  • If the Chancellor had any balls he would invite Milo back and have Trump bring in the National Guard to serve as security for the event if need be. Talk is cheap, if you actually value free speech how about you put your money where your mouth is?

    • thompson_richard

      the California National would have to be federalized first; during the FSM it was the county sheriffs and HWY patrolment