1 suspect arrested in connection with Milo Yiannopoulos protests at UC Berkeley

mikaela1
Mikaela Raphael/File

By

UCPD has arrested one suspect at the Milo Yiannopoulos protests Wednesday night and two suspects in an unrelated incident Thursday morning.

Edward Thomas Kuo, 19, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of remaining “in the place of a riot,” according to UCPD spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Reich.

“We had given a dispersal order,” Reich alleged. “He remained in the area and was blocking the path of the police, who were trying to move a skirmish line along.”

Kuo is not affiliated with the campus, Reich said. According to online records from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, Kuo was arrested about 8:40 p.m. and booked into Berkeley Jail about 12:20 a.m. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

About 11:30 a.m. Thursday, UCPD arrested individuals who had allegedly assaulted members of the Berkeley College Republicans, the campus group that invited Yiannopoulos to speak at UC Berkeley. The two arrests were unrelated to the protests Wednesday night, according to Reich.

“Our officers … were out on the Sproul Plaza area — just routine patrol,” Reich said. “They observed two individuals assaulting two (individuals who) self-identified as Berkeley College Republicans, who were giving interviews to the media on Sproul Plaza.”

The two suspects, Devonte Gaskin and Sean Seuss, were arrested and booked to Berkeley Jail, Reich said. According to Reich, Gaskin, 28, is an Oakland resident and Seuss, 27, is a San Francisco resident. Neither Gaskin nor Seuss have an apparent affiliation with the campus.

According to Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Officer Byron White, the city of Berkeley did not make any arrests in connection with the protests Wednesday night.

UCPD has not reported injuries from the protests so far. According to Reich, although UCPD is aware that people were assaulted and injured Wednesday night, no one has come forward to file reports with UCPD.

A UC Berkeley press release gave an early campus damage estimate of approximately $100,000. The cost will include fixing broken windows at the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building, replacing a generator that caught fire and was destroyed, sand-blasting paint off the concrete steps of the Student Union, cleaning up graffiti and possibly replacing some pavers and trees on Sproul Plaza, the release said.

Reich added that UCPD is “still in the process in collecting the total damage” to the campus from the protests.

Anyone with information about the protests is asked to report crimes and incidents to UCPD.

Check back for updates.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at chantellelee@dailycal.org and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.

  • Martin Kilian

    Shows how the left are hypocrites preaching tolerance but become violent when u dont agree with them. The left is pathetic and every one who participated in that riot should move to Cuba. This is not my California snowflakes get out

  • lonecanyonrider

    Why aren’t the police looking at video cam footage to try and identify and arrest these leftist thugs?

  • Quest

    That must have been 1 slow asian

  • Quacks Dashing

    These radicals keep testing the limits. keep getting more bold more violent and they will continue to get worse until there is a STRONG response. This is not a strong response,.

  • Quacks Dashing

    As much as they try to smear Milo as somehow intolerant, He doesnt run around in a stupid mask beating people up for being different from himself, smash property, or threaten violence to prevent speech. If these people want to find the fascists they ought to look in a mirror.

  • roccolore

    Democrats are fascists who hate free speech.

  • Philip

    One?? Was his name Token?

  • woodrose

    The Black Bloc is toxic to liberal causes, showing up to ruin peaceful protests and discredit liberal values, and their members are never arrested. Police stand by and watch as a small number of masked people break windows, then use it as an excuse to tear gas the entire crowd, rather than chasing down and arresting the actual vandals. It happens over and over, in cities across the US.

    I suspect the Black Bloc are actually FBI agents, infiltrators and agent provocateurs. Immune from arrest and exposure, of course. Helping to bring about martial law in the United States of America. Bannon and Trump were probably gleefully cheering on the rioters.

  • woodrose

    Oooh! One arrest! Of a person who stood in the middle of the street!

    Any chance the police might be interested in arresting people who break windows and destroy ATMS? Surely even in Berkeley, these are crimes?

    Black Bloc vandals rampaged through a US city for 4 hours, and the police did nothing and let it go on. When Trump declares martial law, the mayor and police leaders in Berkeley will have helped to make it happen.

  • I love Trump!!!

    Liberals have turned into wild feral animals and are running rampant. Not gonna fly with Donald Trump in charge.

    • Mark N.

      He talks tough. Big sissy. The Iranians just called him inept and he’s putting being friends with Putin ahead of American financial interests. Read Paragraph 2 its a short one. http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/foreign-policy/317534-putin-dont-expect-much-from-trumps-sanctions-relief

      • lonecanyonrider

        “The Iranians just called him inept”… liberals care more about Muslim Obama’s affinity to our enemy Iran than their own country. Why would anyone in the US, other than Muslim Obama, care what the Iranians say.

      • Eric Saddler

        Big Sissy? Trump? Is he the one who gave the Iranians millions for the sailors that they straight up kidnapped? No, that was Obama, but I’m sure he gets a pass for it in your delusional liberal mind. Go light stuff on fire, it’s all the liberals are good at these days.

  • Chachi2012

    They don’t want to arrest anyone because they want to maintain trust with the community. At least, that’s their excuse for not detaining illegal aliens.

  • garyfouse

    One arrest at the riot? Great job. Obviously, the administration ordered the campus cops to stand down.

    • Newport

      That’s because the masked men were alt right.

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agent_provocateur

      • garyfouse

        Great conspiracy theory. Why don’t you write a novel?

      • roccolore

        Fascist Democrats like you make excuses for your rioting.

      • lspanker

        Sources and cites? Didn’t think so.

      • Eric Saddler

        Ahahahah nice conspiracy theory, care to explain all these fake hate crimes the left pushed on us? http://imgur.com/a/CaZvJ Go ahead, I will wait right here.

      • lonecanyonrider

        There is no alt right… but there is an alt left and you obviously sympathize with it

  • Mark Pope

    1 arrest. 1.

  • Tyr

    Welcome to what the alt left has transformed the democrats into. Violent thugs with no respect for freedom. Trump 2020 landslide if this crap continues.

  • marie

    I watched the protests, the fires, the broken windows, but only one arrest? Really? Really!?! Who is going to pay for these broken windows? Who is going to pay for the horrific damage done to the campus? Taxpayers? If so, hope the new administration takes away funding for this campus. Let them figure out how to pay for the mess they made.

    • Newport

      Were the police asleep?