1 suspect arrested in connection with Milo Yiannopoulos protests at UC Berkeley

UCPD has arrested one suspect at the Milo Yiannopoulos protests Wednesday night and two suspects in an unrelated incident Thursday morning.

Edward Thomas Kuo, 19, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of remaining “in the place of a riot,” according to UCPD spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Reich.

“We had given a dispersal order,” Reich alleged. “He remained in the area and was blocking the path of the police, who were trying to move a skirmish line along.”

Kuo is not affiliated with the campus, Reich said. According to online records from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, Kuo was arrested about 8:40 p.m. and booked into Berkeley Jail about 12:20 a.m. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

About 11:30 a.m. Thursday, UCPD arrested individuals who had allegedly assaulted members of the Berkeley College Republicans, the campus group that invited Yiannopoulos to speak at UC Berkeley. The two arrests were unrelated to the protests Wednesday night, according to Reich.

“Our officers … were out on the Sproul Plaza area — just routine patrol,” Reich said. “They observed two individuals assaulting two (individuals who) self-identified as Berkeley College Republicans, who were giving interviews to the media on Sproul Plaza.”

The two suspects, Devonte Gaskin and Sean Seuss, were arrested and booked to Berkeley Jail, Reich said. According to Reich, Gaskin, 28, is an Oakland resident and Seuss, 27, is a San Francisco resident. Neither Gaskin nor Seuss have an apparent affiliation with the campus.

According to Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Officer Byron White, the city of Berkeley did not make any arrests in connection with the protests Wednesday night.

UCPD has not reported injuries from the protests so far. According to Reich, although UCPD is aware that people were assaulted and injured Wednesday night, no one has come forward to file reports with UCPD.

A UC Berkeley press release gave an early campus damage estimate of approximately $100,000. The cost will include fixing broken windows at the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building, replacing a generator that caught fire and was destroyed, sand-blasting paint off the concrete steps of the Student Union, cleaning up graffiti and possibly replacing some pavers and trees on Sproul Plaza, the release said.

Reich added that UCPD is “still in the process in collecting the total damage” to the campus from the protests.

Anyone with information about the protests is asked to report crimes and incidents to UCPD.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at chantellelee@dailycal.org and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.