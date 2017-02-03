Berkeley Police Department determines Morash couple died of carbon monoxide intoxication

Berkeley Police Department determined that a South Berkeley couple found dead in their apartment died from carbon monoxide intoxication, according to a Nixle alert BPD released Friday evening.

According to the alert, Roger and Valerie Morash, who died Jan. 23 in their apartment, suffered from acute carbon monoxide intoxication. The alert called their deaths “a tragic accident.”

“During the course of the investigation Berkeley police investigators collected various items within the apartment to test for toxins,” the alert said. “The State of California Public Health Department determined none were present. Necropsy examinations were performed on the couple’s two cats. Results determined the cause of death was carbon monoxide.”

Although some media outlets have previously reported that the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning from their 3-D printer or laser cutter, officials are still investigating the source of the carbon monoxide, according to the alert.

Officials worked with the landlord of 3028 Deakin St. to conduct tests and inspections for the unit, the alert said. The proposed tests, however, have been canceled while officials coordinate with the residents and address their concerns.

“Investigators are focused on trying to determine the source of carbon monoxide in order to provide peace of mind to the families and residents of the building,” the alert said.

BPD expressed its condolences to the Morash’s families in the alert, and thanked the agencies that helped investigate the Morash’s cause of death, including the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau, PG&E, Berkeley Fire Department and the Berkeley City Animal Care Services.

