Cal women’s basketball holds on against No. 13 UCLA for 80-77 win

Going into the match on Friday, the Cal women’s basketball team was not expected to win. Its opponent, No. 13 UCLA, had been on a six-game winning streak and was rightfully the more fancied side in the matchup. The Bears, however, had other things on their mind, as they were able to overcome their opponents, 80-77.

Cal was led by inspiring performances from guard Mi’Cole Cayton and forward Courtney Range. Cayton dropped 18 points in the game, shooting seven of 11 from the field. In fact, all five starters scored in double figures, with Cayton leading the way.

The first quarter started on a very impressive note for the Bears, who held the Bruins scoreless for the first five minutes and charged to a 16-0 lead. UCLA did come back, however, in the third quarter and from thereon made it a difficult night for Cal. In a fourth quarter full of hustle at both ends, the Bears were able to stave off the visitors by 3 points.

Detailed recap to follow.

