Campus needs to empathize after tumultuous protests

I open Facebook this morning and I see echoes, echoes in an immense echo chamber of concise slogans and memes coming from last night’s events. You know what I was doing last night? I spoke to people; the people who, in the periphery, could hear me above the siren meant to drown out voices and the dance party that someone thought would be a good idea — those students who were watching. I explained as best as I could muster to total strangers that anarchists might be hired to cause trouble, that what Milo Yiannopoulos and Breitbart News are doing is hardly classifiable as news, and, here’s a shocker, that I believe in things that they do too.

I thought after the surprise of this election cycle and the critical failure of our preferred news polls that we’d see the stark shift of our nation caused by intolerance. Yes! We’re radically different in constitution, but we’re ultimately made of the same stuff. Ethnicity, religion — they are defining of us, but so are world views and gut feelings! What is rational, or truth or even factual isn’t who we are. We’re emotive, full of doubt when alone but prideful when together. We are a toss up of contradictions made through reflecting on our unique experiences, not the other way around of projecting holier-than-thou ideology. I am proud to shout that my experience with taking care of my grandmother has enlightened my views on elder care and the issues in Alameda Social Services. But not so inexplicably, I’m less than eager to say on this campus that I believe Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is a judicious one. Or that maybe the solution to Alameda In Home Supportive Services’ horrendous wait times isn’t to give them a bigger budget to do more of the same but a critical re-evaluation of how the department is handled and the utterly humiliating inspections of chronically ill patients.

Out there is a world of people just as righteous and just as wrong as I am. Students of different experiences, students of different disciplines, people who were students but no longer are and people who never embarked on higher education out of lack of desire or lack of our privilege. Our actions, our prideful intransigence, shouldn’t alienate them any further from us and then maybe, just maybe, they won’t seem so foreign. After all, the Berkeley College Republicans holds a big controversial event and we respond with a dance party. What a way to tell someone that you think they are so obsolete, right? We students, we protesters, are no better and no worse than the larger than life evil that the other side is. Because here’s the thing! Evil in another word is hurt; it’s pain! And there’s so much pain going around right now.

To cap this off on a positive note, this isn’t human, these state of affairs. Fragile people with the long gestation time of nine months thrived in a world of harsh climates and for the longest time lacked the tools of history and even longer the benefits of industrial society. From the fucking dirt we united and built settlements. We developed rich narratives and diverse cultures that survived for god knows how long. That is us! We’re social creatures with a particular interest in each other. I won’t pretend to know where language came from, but the fact that everyone has one proves to me that we’re meant to use it! I’m appealing to your humanity, not your political persuasion. Have an exploratory chat when you’re feeling well and rested. Talk to people across from you, next to you, they’re much less scary and much more interesting and uplifting than scrolling Reddit. And never stop! You might just learn something you’re utterly unprepared for — that your roommate has a nuanced view on immigration because he’s a first generation immigrant or that your classmate whom you’ve sat next to every lecture has systematic jurisprudence against marijuana decriminalization. De-escalating the hateful arms race we’ve fallen into begins at the individual level. We have to share our humanity rather than believe there’s some critical flaw in cognition of the faceless enemy. We have to engage each other in talks, not debates. We have to be the people we’d like to be with.

Steven Wong is a senior studying Environmental Economics and Policy at UC Berkeley. Contact the opinion desk at opinion@dailycal.org or follow us on Twitter