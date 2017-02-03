Editorials

Protest shows presence of free speech on campus

CAMPUS ISSUES: Students found a way to make the best of a losing situation by gathering on Sproul Plaza

coloredited_willowyang_ed020317
Willow Yang/Senior Staff

By | Staff

Hours after the cancellation of an event where Breitbart technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos planned to target undocumented students at UC Berkeley, community members gathered to clean up shattered remains of the night’s chaos — largely the work of outside anarchist groups.

Yiannopoulos, per usual, played the victim. After he fled protesters to the safe space of his hotel, he ranted on Facebook Live and whined to Tucker Carlson on Fox News. He and members of the Berkeley College Republicans mourned the “death of free speech.”

What they fail to realize, however, is that freedom of speech is not a pick-and-choose endeavor. The protest was a grand display of the same freedom of speech Yiannopoulos uses to justify his incendiary, useless harassment.

It wasn’t the way we had hoped the night would unravel. His opponents could have defeated him without sabotaging the protest and blemishing rational liberal resistance. But one way or another, his supporters would have twisted the narrative to fit their agenda.

Yiannopoulos said the protest was proof that liberals fear conservative ideas, but he was never going to accomplish ideological conversion with derogatory rhetoric. If his past speaking engagements are any indication, he was planning to hand out the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hotline number to audience members and encourage them to report fellow students whom they suspected of undocumented status.

The campus administration faced a lose-lose situation. Had they canceled the event, they would have neglected UC Berkeley’s commitment to free speech. But by inviting Yiannopoulos, they invited chaos. They should have seen this coming — there’s no way Berkeley would let itself be one-upped by UC Davis.

There were still steps the administration could have taken, however, to avoid the violence. It could have scheduled the event for earlier in the day, for instance, when anarchists could not shroud themselves in darkness.

At the end of the day, Yiannopoulos and his repulsive demeanor never belonged here. He isn’t a productive member of society, and he certainly doesn’t reflect the type of respectful and educated discourse UC Berkeley promotes.

But students found a way to make the best of a losing situation. They gathered in droves on Sproul Plaza. They played YG and Rihanna. Trumpets blared. Although harmful outside groups co-opted the media narrative, the majority remained peaceful. At the end of the night, campus police made only one arrest, and the individual was not associated with our campus.

BCR had advertised the event as an opportunity for the campus to learn more about Yiannopoulos and what he stood for. But this was a teaching moment for Yiannopoulos as well. Had he paid any attention, he would have seen that free speech at UC Berkeley is still very much alive.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  • TNT

    Why does the editorial board attempt to twist the facts? A violent protest that stops somebody from exercising their free speech is not an exemplar for free speech. The protestors had every right to express their displeasure over the speaker’s views but they had no right to prevent him from speaking nor from preventing people from hearing his speech.

  • Jeremy Stanhope

    Seriously? The Editorial Board that helped inflame the situation and enable suppression of Free Speech on campus has the audacity to declare free speech alive? In what parallel universe? The EB, those that agree with the editorial, should publish their names and face the same level of bullying they foist upon MY. Who knows what the speaker was going to say, we didn’t get to hear it in no small part due to the editorial policy of the DC that published several inflammatory pieces.

    Cowards.

  • Alex

    Daily Cal quickly becoming an international embarrassment.

  • RobMyers

    “What they fail to realize, however, is that freedom of speech is not a pick-and-choose endeavor. The protest was a grand display of the same freedom of speech Yiannopoulos uses to justify his incendiary, useless harassment.”
    Sure, protest to your hearts content. It’s the state sport of California, after all. However, your rights stop where they interrupt another’s rights. By trashing the place, and making it unsafe for the speech to go off as planned, protesters violated the rights of Milo and those who gathered to hear him speak.
    “Rights for me, but not for thee” according the Editorial board of the Daily Cal, it appears. As onerous as one wishes to portray Milo’s song & dance, his doing so fails to violate anyone else’s rights. He doesn’t call for violence (quite the opposite) and seeks to speak to those that wish to hear him. If you think you’ll be triggered, just don’t attend.
    By failing to understand this important distinction, one can only conclude that the Editorial board is either willfully deceptive in their conclusions, or ideologically blinded to the truth – either of which make them unfit for their roles at the Daily. What a terrible place to be for budding young journalists.

  • Chayal Boded

    HAHAHAHAHA! So the editorial board is comprised of silly little butthurt lemmings without a pair or a clue. Got it. The tide has turned lems, the REAL people of the United States of America are sick of the leftards crap and calling y’all out on the bullshit. S’matter lems? Scared? HAHAHAHAHAHAA!

  • FRANK FROM WEST VIRGINIA

    sad–only your version of free speech—i hope cali-exit–problem solved–

  • Edward Devotion

    Orwellian editorial.

  • jim hoch

    “It could have scheduled the event for earlier in the day, for instance, when anarchists could not shroud themselves in darkness.” The only reasonable statement in the article. The rest is just blather.

Tags No tags yet