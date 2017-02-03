Editorial Cartoons

Students cleaning up campus

milocartoon_001-copy

By | Staff

Contact Joel Mayorga at jmayorga@dailycal.org.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  • Paul Bristol

    Kicking free speech off the campus is more like it. Someone has an opinion you don’t like? Forbid them from speaking. And who will stand up for YOUR right to express yourself?

    • TNT

      Just as bad, these left-wingers tend to label anything to their disliking “hate speech.” They also violently impede others from exercising their constitutional rights (all while twisting the facts a la Orwell).

Tags No tags yet