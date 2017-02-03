Those stubborn facts

On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order, which as written temporarily banned citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya from entering the United States for 120 days; it also indefinitely suspended the admission of refugees from Syria. The order delivered a swift shock to the general public, media and even members of the president’s own administration. While consensus quickly formed that the rollout of the order was mishandled and chaotic, the national conversation in response was in no less of a disarray.

Unfortunately, instead of a debate based on the principles or effectiveness of the order, emphasis has instead been placed on how to frame it within a larger partisan narrative: Is it a Muslim ban or a national security measure? For some, Trump’s executive order is one more bigoted, isolationist policy from an authoritarian president. Others argue that it is a temporary security measure carrying strong public support. Both camps have deployed “the facts” to bolster their narratives, but neither side’s claim of possessing the truth of the matter is convincing.

Consider the facts for both sides in the debate over the framing of the executive order. The seven countries banned are all Muslim majority countries. But they are also the seven countries previously identified by the Obama administration for increased security. The order contains no reference to a “Muslim ban.” But the president and his associates have on several occasions in the past used the term “Muslim ban.” There are several post-9/11 precedents for a temporary ban on immigration. But each instance was also narrower in scope and in response to a specific threat.

For each piece of evidence produced, another can be produced by the opposition. Only by taking all the facts together can we understand the travel ban in its context. Even then, how can we move from a description to a prescription without introducing our own opinions? Facts alone cannot win arguments or convince the opposition in debates that come down to values and principles.

Is this the point where we throw up our hands in desperation that the facts don’t matter anymore? A common narrative to explain Trump’s election is based on the idea of a post-fact world. People, it is argued, care more about emotion and feeling than objective truths about the state of the world. The Oxford Dictionary went as far as to make “post-truth” the word of 2016. Those who bemoan that we live in a post-fact era ironically assert an opinion that is so sweeping as to be nearly impossible to prove by facts. The usage of the word has two other unfortunate implications: First, the evidence for one group gets the authority of fact, while all else is irrational emotion, and second, if everyone accepted the same facts, the current political divide would be less gaping.

The first implication is particularly damaging and falls in a long history of groups asserting an objective viewpoint that is indisputable. Consider a dominant Anglo-American belief in the 19th century that only a certain group of individuals, mostly wealthy and well-born white men, were capable of acting rationally. On the basis of such a claim, women, minorities, the poor and colonial subjects were disenfranchised and stripped of basic rights. By silencing opposing views underneath labels such as irrational, angry or — in today’s politics — sexist, racist, elitist or deplorable, we can conveniently ignore those we disagree with.

The second implication, specifically the negation of reasoned disagreement, is equally inappropriate. It misses the vital tension at the core of Trump’s executive order: Should we value a sense of security over our compassion for others, particularly those in need? Both sides have by and large ignored this question, instead pontificating within their own framing of the executive order and offering choice facts as objective and self-evident truths to their advantage. What is missed is the anxiety that is jittering knees across the country — the distress that two sides can have, which need not negate each other as any less valid or real.

This doesn’t mean we should throw away all facts. It means we need to stop hiding behind ones that fit our narrative. This doesn’t mean we need to remain sober and levelheaded when we perceive injustice. It means we should get out in the street and tell everyone we know. But it also means being willing to listen. We must all consider what we may be overlooking — even if it won’t change our core convictions.

The eraser politics that we operate in are often callous and brutal. With sweeping remarks, we establish that our inner cities are burning or our heartlands are diseased with bigotry. It’s this style of eraser politics that made a travel ban on Muslim countries possible in the first place. How does a group become a threat? A group that lived side-by-side with us for so long that in Thomas Jefferson’s library there was a Quran. How did my group become a threat? By facts that shrivel like raisins in the sun.

“Off the Beat” columns are written by Daily Cal staff members until the spring semester’s regular opinion columnists have been selected. Contact the opinion desk at opinion@dailycal.org or follow us on Twitter @dailycalopinion.