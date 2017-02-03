UCPD confirms Dwinelle Hall is safe despite reports of armed man

UCPD received a call reporting there was an armed man in Dwinelle Hall on Friday, but after examining the building, officers concluded the man was there for a cash pickup.

UCPD responded with a team of officers after receiving a report of a man wearing a bulletproof vest and a gun on his hip, according to Officer Barry Boersma. He said UCPD believed the man was, in fact, a driver for Loomis — a cash-management service — making a cash pickup. UCPD sent in officers to investigate because the department takes such reports seriously.

At 1:35 p.m., UCPD Officer Sean Arenas confirmed the building was clear of a credible threat.

