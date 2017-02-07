Op-Eds

Check your privilege when speaking of protests

By | Special to the Daily Cal

In light of recent events, there has been a resurgence of the belief that in order for a protest to be effective, it must also be nonviolent. This belief especially plagues liberals, who are talented in drafting long Facebook posts about how they are down with the cause, but not really because windows were broken and some white nationalists got their asses beat. Here’s looking at you, Berkeley.

I’m here to explain to this particular segment of the “jolted from a coma, but went back to bed” crowd that they are wrong. Listen closely, because if I have to hear this flawed, problematic and deeply cowardly line of reasoning the next time some people invite a violent fascist-endorsing hate monger to UC Berkeley, we’re fighting.

To those campus personalities who made their bread, butter and following by campaigning for ASUC offices and who now feel the need to misinform their constituents by using their glorified platforms, I have news for you. You have a lot to learn about protesting and how it works.

First, no protest is nonviolent. You are laboring under the assumption that protesters are coming into a peaceful atmosphere and disrupting it through chanting, song and broken windows. This, of course, is a misrepresentation of our society and its treatment of the marginalized. For the sake of this brief explanation, let’s fuck the broken windows and get straight to the reason so many students were compelled to protest Milo Yiannopoulos’ event. From the outset, marginalized student communities have been extremely vocal about the violent impact of Yiannopoulos’ appearances and his consistent abuse of platforms. He was banned from Twitter for “participating in or inciting targeted abuse of individuals.” He outed a trans woman during an appearance at UW Milwaukee, an act that placed this individual’s life in danger. And he had plans to name undocumented students in our community as part of his appearance at UC Berkeley, an act that, in the time of Donald Trump, places our classmates at an even greater risk of being attacked. This is violence. If I know that you are planning to attack me, I’ll do all I can to throw the first punch.

Let’s move on and discuss the atmospheres created during protests, when police are invited to monitor citizens practicing their right to assembly. I don’t care what Breitbart article or liberal bullshit listicle you’ve read, or what your experiences in white suburbia might have taught you — police are violent agents of the state. They carry weapons, enforce laws that place our communities in danger and use excessive force in order to subdue and “protect.” Often, the people protesting are the same people who are at most risk for being violated by the police. Thus, the presence of police officers in riot gear — armed with less-than-lethal weapons they are more than happy to use on protesters — creates an atmosphere that perpetuates violence on community members.

Look — no one actually wants to protest. The decision arose in the face of the fact that the student body was not taken seriously when it said, repeatedly, a million times over, that inviting Yiannopoulos to campus was probably a bad idea. From where I was standing, there was no actual dialogue about why Yiannopoulos should be invited to campus, despite his violent actions and despite the fact that — as evidenced by recent events — most of the student body didn’t want him there. (Besides, can you really have meaningful dialogue with people who, at their core, want to eliminate you? The answer is no.) And if Berkeley College Republicans really wanted him – and it really did – well, he came. But for every action, there is a reaction. Just as you all claim that he should be allowed a platform on campus (under the guise of weird misrepresentation of plurality of ideas or whatever), students are allowed to protest him.

To Milo: I’m sorry that you were too scared to stand your ground during a routine Berkeley protest. Hopefully, you’ll think twice now about recruiting at my alma mater, where hate speech may be allowed a platform by the administration but will never be tolerated by the student body. Here’s a big fuck you from the descendants of people who survived genocides by killing Nazis and people just like them.

To people with platforms who decide when a protest should and should not be violent: You speak from a place of immense privilege. As I recently wrote in a tirade against this brand of idiocy, asking people to maintain peaceful dialogue with those who legitimately do not think their lives matter is a violent act. Putting #LoveTrumpsHate at the end of a post is a privilege that many of you take advantage of, especially when there are those of us who know that our grandparents and parents survived hate only through the grace of violent action. No offense.

Nisa Dang is an alumna of UC Berkeley. Contact the opinion desk at [email protected] or follow us on Twitter @dailycalopinion.

  • The Angry Otaku

    People who have hoods and masks, who threaten and use violence, are dangerous. Wait… was I talking about the KKK or Antifa… They both do exactly that.

  • Smash Islamophobia

    “I don’t care what Breitbart article or liberal bullshit listicle you’ve read, or what your experiences in white
    suburbia might have taught you — police are violent agents of the state.”

    As are the twink ninjas, of course, though many of them are too ignorant or deluded to realize it. Or didn’t you know that Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, is a member of the Facebook group of the notorious Communist organization, BAMN, and a Facebook friend of Yvette Falarco, a BAMN leader responsible for organizing multiple riots? Might want to look into who supports BAMN financially, too.

    It’s always comical to see the agents of the state, financed by the establishment and protected by the police, LARPing as some kind of brave rebels. Top kek. Keep it up; it’s entertaining.

  • Allen Carter

    We’ll take it as far as you filthy commies want, if we have to kill every last one of you.

  • Bill Shelby

    This is probably the most ignorant essay I have ever read, Get a life and quit blaming other people for your problems

  • andy 123

    Nisa, are you really ready to live in a society where all debates are solved with violence? Have you ever lived in that kind of place? It’s never pretty. Try thinking about what you are saying.

  • Draych

    1. Article starts off with “check your privilege” in the title. That alone is enough to know that there is nothing of value within this article.
    2. “Often, the people protesting are the same people who are at most risk for being violated by the police.” Hmm… I wonder why that could be the case… oh wait, I know. They’re probably violating the law if they’re going to be ‘violated by the police’. Common sense 101 anyone?
    3. You ended your last paragraph with ‘no offense’. You know that by saying that, you’re actually intending to offend the people you’re addressing in this very article, right? (That is if you haven’t triggered them with your article’s clickbait title.)

    The last thing I need to do is to “check my privilege” for someone who can’t write a decent argument. Next!

  • Alec

    I will not “Check my privilege” when it comes to free speech. And I will not cower in fear as Marxist run through the streets beating people who don’t agree with them.

  • //He outed a trans woman during an appearance at UW Milwaukee, an act that placed this individual’s life in danger.//

    Again with this false claim. The person in question had been in the news for months, for filing a complaint against her school, and speaking to the press about it. The picture Milo used literally came from the press article video about her. You can’t out someone who has outed themselves to the whole damn internet.

    //To people with platforms who decide when a protest should and should not be violent: You speak from a place of immense privilege. //

    No, I speak from a place of experience. I have lived almost all of my life in oppressive places where freedom of expression was routinely thrown under the bus because of “sentiments” and “harmony”. I will not let this happen here — not under the likes of Trump, and not under the likes of you. Given how the West is now dominated by either bigoted rightists or by guilt-ridden or guilt-exploiting regressive leftists, it looks like it’s up to us immigrants from the oppressive Third World to save what’s left of the freedoms for which we came here in the first place.

  • American Freedom

    3021 Rawson St

    Oakland CA 94619-3349

    That is Ian Dabney Miller’s address so if any one that was hurt is reading this please go to his house of residency since it is governed and protected by the Constitution just as freedom of speech, and do onto him as he has done onto others.

  • jamsilver

    “If I know that you are planning to attack me, I’ll do all I can to throw the first punch.”
    Speech is not “an attack”. This issue is very simple: using force, deception or coercion to get a talk banned is unacceptable.

    “Besides, can you really have meaningful dialogue with people who, at their core, want to eliminate you?”
    Please provide the evidence that Milo wants to “eliminate you” or that his speech containing direct incitement to such “elimination”.

    “To people with platforms who decide when a protest should and should not be violent: You speak from a place of immense privilege”
    I do speak from a place of immense privilege. This does not change the fact that neither you nor I can break the law when protesting.

    This article conveys a couple of things really really well: 1) That you feel incredibly, and justifiably, strongly and passionately about this issue. 2) You convey fear, anger & a desire to change the world for the better. This is not necessarily wrong, and is perhaps commendable.

    But it doesn’t justify overthinking the morality of a situation to desperately justify to yourself and others why violent protest is acceptable. The country is not full of neo-nazis, there is likely no credible threat of people wanting to “eliminate” you, and hearing a right-wing view is not the same thing as being “attacked”.

    Turn off Twitter, shut down your phone, stick a movie on and don’t let the idiots get you down.

  • john

    Good riddance. You have your say, and then run away. You display ignorance and intellectual cowardice. What I hear you saying is that your CV does not stand up to scrutiny. You do not catch the references and challenges, so you ignore them. I am not defending anyone, I am criticizing you on the basis of your own words.

    • PhaseV

      1. No one’s running away, pumpkin :) I’m just amused how long this thread goes on without ANYONE addressing the two original points I made. Hey, everyone, let’s keep squabbling about CVs and IQs rather than the ACTUAL topic of this thread :)
      2. What you “hear me saying” has zero relation to reality :)
      3. I didn’t “catch the references”? Bwahaha… Do you even know who Hoeflin is and what the Prometheus Society is, cited in response to your mention of ISPE and Intertel (you forgot Triple Nine, 1-in-a-1000 and others, BTW)? Do you even realize that 50% of what I say simply flies over your head (and around 99% for Atilla the Dumb), as you’re simply unable to connect the dots? :)

  • NoeValleyJim
  • NoeValleyJim

    You couldn’t be further from the truth. My step-father raised eight children on a truck driver’s income. I paid my own way through college on the GI Bill.

    I am a self-made multi-millionaire.

    • Sparafucile

      So which was it — hard work or “white privilege”? Your cognitive dissonance is rather amusing.

      • NoeValleyJim

        Both. Your inability to handle a complicated thought is rather typical.

        • Sparafucile

          You seem to think your dissonance is “complexity”. It’s not. It’s derangement.

          • NoeValleyJim

            The ability to complex multi-faceted ideas in ones head is a sign of intelligence and emotional maturity. The desire to seek simple black and white answers to things evidences a simple mind.

          • Sparafucile

            And thats just how you idiots crafted the work of sublime elegant genius — Obamacare.
            QED

          • NoeValleyJim
          • Sparafucile

            Not in my house. They’re all in Salon’s cabal.

            But I see you’re too stupidly uncritical to look into somebody else’s assertion — if it fits your deranged worldview, you accept it without question.

  • Warp

    I’m sorry, but if you advocate for physical violence against people you don’t like, and destruction of property, then you are wrong. It doesn’t matter how you try to twist it and how many rationalizations and how much sophistry you try to write, it doesn’t matter if you write an encyclopedia britannica worth of text, you are still wrong. And not only are you wrong, but you are also a despicable person.

    I strongly, strongly oppose the regressive left on principle, because I think it goes blatantly against the core values of a free society. I likewise strongly oppose neonazis and the KKK, for pretty much the same reasons. However, I would never, ever, ever advocate for violence against them because of their opinions. Ever. That would be absolutely abhorrent and hypocritical.

  • middleview

    Your inability to actually understand the 1st amendment makes you a pretty sh1tty representative for the democratic part or for people on the left of the political spectrum. You do not have the right to attack someone for having a different opinion than you. You do not have the right to destroy property or endanger others by setting fires. I’m a democrat and have been active in political campaigns, including Obama’s. If I had the power I would definitely ask you to go join the nearest anarchist party….you don’t belong among people who work for progressive change….

  • Daniel Flores

    Trump for President of the United States! Oh wait! He already is! 4 years, at least, of MAGA! 8 if these brownshIT fascists students and teachers , keep it up! America is not what you represent. Legal Immigration all day, err day!

  • Brian Pratt

    Come fight me you *(&!.

    • Abu Bakr Salahu-Din

      You can’t fight what does not exist.

  • Jay Beswick

    Yvette Felarca & School Teachers Union is terrified of Charter Schools and losing power. The resist and protest was born to use union funds, to use students as a pliable and easily influenced protest base. This document was Yvette Felarca generated;

    BAMN: Yvette Felarca, BAMN Presidential Candidate for AFT

    The AFT Must Defend Public Education!

    Act Like a Union! Take Strike Action

    and Actions in the Streets!

    Build the New Civil Rights Movement! No New Jim Crow!

    Arne Duncan Out Now!

    Elect a Leadership that Fights to Win!

    We are in an unprecedented situation. We now have a President, who our union uncritically supports, who has carried out the most thoroughgoing and racist attack against public education in over 100 years while doing what no other President has dared to do, viciously and relentlessly attack our union and the most important gains we made since our founding. All of the policies carried out by Education Secretary Arne Duncan have only exacerbated the inequalities in educational opportunity and outcomes based on race and class. His ideological war against public school teachers and the public school system has failed at winning any popular support. The public schools are still regarded as a treasured achievement.

    So why has the attack been allowed to go forward? The answer is simple. Our union leadership believes that our union’s only hope lies in our ability to suck up to the powers that be. They assume this long period of labor quiescence that they have created, established beyond a doubt that the unions and the other movements and organizations of the oppressed are too weak to win. They confuse their loyalty and desperate subservience to the Democrats with a clever strategy that will somehow, someday restore the American middle class. Van Roekel and company believe it is an honor to be the tip of the tail of the Democratic Party. They believe this is the only prudent strategy for our union to follow and they are wrong on every count.

    BAMN believes the exact opposite. We believe that our union is strong. We believe that the rich and powerful are not the only force that can make and change history. The years of supplication have achieved nothing. Despite all the mass layoffs, blows to seniority and tenure and attacks on academic freedom we have had to weather, our union remains the strongest force in the battle to defend public education. If we stop carrying out the losing policy of relying solely on electoral politics and unquestioningly handing over tens of millions of dollars to the Democrats, we can be powerful enough to reverse the losses we have suffered. But we must act. We must be bold. And we must stop avoiding using the most powerful weapons we have in our arsenal, the ability to strike and to call mass actions in the street. A call by our union leadership for mass mobilizations would moralize hundreds of thousands of teachers, our students, the Latina/o, black and immigrant communities that are chafing under the new Jim Crow, and all of those who are tired of being “disappointed” by the failures of the Democrats and are just itching for a fight. If you elect BAMN, we pledge to turn our union back into a union and to give every teacher who can not stand what is happening to us and public education the opportunity to assert our power, restore our dignity and finally fight to win.

    BAMN pledges to tell the truth. Four years of Arne Duncan trying to create a parallel, stratified non-union system of charter schools counter-posed to public education have failed to achieve anything but the denial of public education to millions of black, Latina/o and immigrant students. Race to the Top has been an abject failure by any measure, and is transparently aimed at demoralizing teachers, and destroying union gains. We pledge to do every thing in our power to get rid of Arne Duncan. We will not let President Obama confuse our endorsement of him with a vow of silence. We will fight to get our union to put demands on the Democrats and make clear we have an independent agenda that we are fighting for which we will not subordinate to any misguided electoral strategy.

    There is a new movement fighting for public education on campuses and in communities across the nation. BAMN has led student struggles to defend higher education on campuses and across the country. We have championed and helped organize the Latina/o and immigrant communities’ fight for the DREAM Act, and path to citizenship, and equality. We teach students in predominantly black and Latina/o schools and have had the pleasure and honor of walking out and occupying with them in cities across the country. We have prevented the firing of pro-student and anti-racist teachers and even principals and led successful campaigns to save art and music programs and to stop school closings.

    • Jay Beswick

      part 2 of Felarca document;

      The issues that are driving people out of teaching – overcrowded classes, bad pay, job insecurity, academic freedom vs. being forced to teach to the test, pensions and benefits – are all subject to bargaining. We can stop the implementation of these attacks through aggressive contract fights. We need a national leadership and leaderships in our local organizations across the country that are prepared to call and lead strikes to victory. If we do so students and the community will support us. Hundreds of thousands will embrace the chance to join us.

      Martin Luther King’s old civil rights movement always acted independently of the Democrats, repeatedly defying the pleas of President Kennedy and Johnson to stop fighting, and because it did so, the Dixiecrat wing of the Democratic Party was initially weakened, then forced to renounce its own positions, and finally driven out of the Party. We need this kind of fightback again now or the policies of the current administration and the Democratic Party at every level of government will continue unchanged. The attacks will continue despite their deep unpopularity. Public education will be subject to further attack and the New Jim Crow will deepen for black and Latino students and communities. Our union and members will be subject to an ongoing offensive by the politicians and billionaires.

      If we exert the power of the mass union and civil rights movement we avoid this absolutely unnecessary road and open a path of hope for our students; we win better contracts and conditions for our members, and strengthen the AFT and entire labor movement. The BAMN caucus is committed to building on this perspective. BAMN slate candidates are committed to being leaders who refuse to bow to the rich and powerful.

      Equal Opportunity Now/Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN)

      (51X) 510-9072

  • Jay Beswick

    AntiFA self description;

    ANTIFA

    Quotes

    If you can get away it [sic], carry weapons, or if there’s a chance you might get searched by cops, carry items that can be used as weapons in a pinch (hefty flagpoles, thick placard sticks, batteries, maglights, bike locks).…And don’t forget your masks—nothing makes the fascists tremble like a group of black-clad, balaclava-wearing Antifa bearing down on them.”

    The group’s activities have included handing out flyers, organizing demonstrations and engaging in direct action. They believe that physical aggression is inevitable in the struggle against fascism: in their opinion, fascists should either conform or be killed. In line with their ideology, and as a consequence of being constantly monitored by the police, the group has no central authority. This means it has a flat organizationconsisting of many independent groupings, without a board or leader. AFA works with other anti-racist groups all over Europe.[2][3] It is also described as a heterogeneous group which in the 1940s was mostly made up of social democrats, communists, as well as progressive Christians.[4]

  • Jay Beswick

    Using Social Media to invite and incite the Sacramento riots;

    https://www.facebook.com/events/1727963244125340/

  • Jay Beswick

    Here is what the FBI & DHS flipped over! BAMN members generated a “hit list” of CPS workers, state by state. They generated another list of police officers. This is what gets them on a terrorist watch list. Few here having any clue to how radical BAMN members are;

    http://www.opexposecps.anonresistance.com/TheShitList.html

  • Jay Beswick

    Yvette Felarca’s invitation to the Sacramento 6-26-16 Riots;

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B92NZGy-DKrxem5GdWdlMXJ2aGs/view

  • Jay Beswick

    BAMN financial donor list and linked groups that share their resist agenda;

    http://pastebin.com/VVWi1MgB

  • Jay Beswick

    BAMN Organizers, might as well know who they are. They attend resist movements masked, but that does not hide their identity;

    http://pastebin.com/u5GFZ2mf

  • Jay Beswick

    Yvette Felarca influencing minors and hold them against their will, more like a cult!

    https://archive.is/6M79P#selection-1127.8-1127.15 Jevon minor who Yvette held against his will, brainwashed, radicalized youth, kidnapping

    http://archive.is/TaT1B Jevon

    https://www.facebook.com/confessionsucberkeley/?fref=nf

  • Jay Beswick

    Yvette Felarca’s Class course on organized resistance;

    https://www.reddit.com/r/berkeley/comments/31dpbz/asuc_presidential_candidate_michael_cortezmejia/ Educating youth to do what?

    ASUC presidential candidate Michael Cortez-Mejia joined the Defend Affirmative Action Party after taking the BAMN DeCal this semester. Yvette Felarca is his campaign manager.

    From Ferguson to Berkeley, the growing movement of mass resistance to the police murders of Mike Brown and Eric Garner has opened up the fight to defend and expand civil rights and public education across the nation. Securing real justice and equality in America requires new leadership and organization committed to building this new mass civil rights movement.

    Fighting to Learn, Learning to Fight: Building the Movement for Public Education and to Defeat the New Jim Crowseeks to build this leadership through offering an in depth analysis of and opportunity to participate in the political work of BAMN, the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration, Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), a student and youth-led organization. This course will feature eye witness reports from on-the-ground organizers in Ferguson, MO, as well as those who stood up to the Berkeley police when they rioted on students and protesters last December. We will also learn from student leaders in the struggle for the defense of public education, including stopping the fee hikes and privatization efforts of UC President Janet Napolitano.

    BAMN is intransigently committed to defeating the New Jim Crow policies of scapegoating immigrants, attacking affirmative action, and condoning the murder of black and brown youth through allowing unchecked police violence. We see these struggles as fundamentally linked and believe that we can not fight on one front alone if we expect to win the gains in equality and opportunity we seek. This course will draw lessons from current struggles and important movements throughout history in order to develop a course of action to win victories today. If you want to make history by becoming a leader in the growing global movement for equality, this class is for you.

    http://ednotesonline.blogspot.com/2010/06/yvette-felarca-opposes-weingarten-for.html AFT Election

    We heard from Berkely Ca. teacher Yvette Felarca who will be running against Randi Weingarten for AFT president next week at the AFT convention in Seattle.

    • Jay Beswick

      Who is BAMN & Yvette Felarca the organizer of Berkeley Riots

  • Scientific Coder

    «asking people to maintain peaceful dialogue[…] is a violent act.»… One could have hoped that a Berkeley alumna would have heard of 1984. Just for the record, an Orwellian future (present?) is something to be avoided, and no, it’s not OK even if you believe you are on the good side.

    As for “idiocy”, as you wrote, who do you think will get hurt when cops feel even more justified to use violence to retaliate against violent protesters ? Affluent white people I think not.

    This opinion piece is the most dangerously moronic one I’ve read of the topic. A shame to publish this instead of http://wagingnonviolence.org/feature/why-black-bloc-wont-build-successful-movement/

  • Attila Iskander – A Deplorable

    LOL

    Calling someone names like “child” is most definitely name-calling.
    So now, we’ve established you’re a liar as well.

    By the way, you wouldn’t recognize low IQ, if your IQ was sitting on your nose licking your eyebrows.
    So how would you recognize the IQ of others ?
    Just a thought.

    • PhaseV

      1) “Child” is not name calling, patronizing at best.
      2) I didn’t say I don’t name call AT ALL, I said I don’t name call unless the person shows a mix of low IQ and self-assurance, like YOU. Can you read and understand what is being said in plain, simple English?
      3) You can’t rebut the two points I made regarding your low IQ, so my assessment still stands.
      4) What does it mean: “Atilla kirli bir Türk zenci olduğunu”?

      • Attila Iskander – A Deplorable

        1) If the intent is derogation, then it’s name calling.
        (And here you claimed to being smart.)
        2) Your bullshit is just self-justifying bullshit.
        (Not something a smart person would do.)
        3) You make stupid claims and you expect others to disprove them ?
        (Again demonstrating, you’re not that smart.)
        4) You made a stupid assumption
        (Again demonstrating that you’re not smart.)

        Thanks for proving that your claims about yourself are false.

        • PhaseV

          1) Nope. Name calling generally involves insults. “Turd” (what you called me, Mr Name Caller) is an insult per se. “Child” isn’t, though it may be patronizing in context.
          2) I said I don’t name call UNLESS the person meets some criteria. You meet those criteria. Thus your claim that I’m lying is false. Don’t try to shift away from your false claim to what my rules are.
          3) “Stupid” is not an argument, Mr Name Caller.
          a) Asking to justify “strawman” is NOT a claim. An appeal is NOT a claim. It’s you who’s making a claim that something is a “strawman”. You refuse to justify this claim because you’re UNABLE to do so. You used “strawman” solely to sound “smart” not because it applied here.
          b) Others also noted that you failed to grasp what magormissabib said. What’s more likely: that all those who note you lack of comprehension make “stupid” claims, or that you lack comprehension?
          4) I don’t assume anything. I speculated if you’re Albanian, Hungarian or Turkish. I’m not committed to any of these guesses, as I lack confirmation. Teasing you out is not assuming.

          • john

            I contend that you conflate verbal tapdancing with intelligence. That is wrong. You are a loser, son.

          • PhaseV

            You can contend whatever you please. I thought “son” was patronizing? It’s OK when you do it then, Mr/Mrs Hypocrite? :) I can’t help noticing how among all the irritation and indignation, not even ONE poster addressed the two points I made: 1) What “strawman” argument did I make? 2) Atilla completely misunderstood magormissabib message. Let’s just leave these issues unaddressed then, as my detractors seem high on indignation and low on substance. Toodles :)

          • john

            Hypocrite. If you can be throwing around insults, you open yourself up to them. That is called common courtesy, or in your case, lack thereof. Your dismissal of CVs is probably because of the thinness of yours. You lack any proof of your self-vaunted IQ , and don’t seem to recognize the organizations that REQUIRE documented IQ.

          • PhaseV

            1. Sweetie, I don’t complain about “insults” as they don’t bother me. You (and Atilla the Dumb) complain and THEN you proceed to insult. You’re hypocrites, I’m not :)
            2. How exactly don’t I “seem” to recognize high IQ societies? Do you even know who Hoeflin is and what the Prometheus Society is, cited in response to your mention of ISPE and Intertel (you forgot Triple Nine, 1-in-a-1000 and others, BTW). I can’t help noticing that about 60% of what I say simply flies over your head (and around 99% for Atilla the Dumb) :)
            4. It’s hilarious how long this thread goes on without addressing the two original points I made. Let’s debate CVs and IQs rather than the substance of this thread :)

          • john

            Bul* lsh8 it.

          • PhaseV

            Not an argument :)

          • PhaseV

            Not an argument :)

      • john

        Coward. Okay, lets compare Mensa cards. Do you qualify? How about Intertel? Do you have a card? I do. How about the ISPE? Do you have to look it up to even know what it is? You are still inexcusable. You say CVs are irrelevant. Just why do you think so? A CV is a real record of a personal life of achievement. You discount them , probably because you are really embarrassed by how thin yours is.

    • john

      I tried to write a comment to this guy and got a message that he is not active. What a cowardly way to try to protect himself in a discussion like this.

      • Attila Iskander – A Deplorable

        Just block the moron and be done.

        • john

          You are just smarter than I am, Attila, and certainly more pragmatic.

  • john

    You make my point for me, and remain condescending , ignorant, and rude. of low IQ seems to be anyone that disagrees with you.

    • PhaseV

      1) I’m blunt towards you, not rude. I’m rude towards Atilla due to his mix of an big ego and low IQ
      2) No, low IQ =/= agreement with my views. Atilla is politically on the same side as I am (i.e. against “antifa” gangsters), which nullifies your reasoning. Think your arguments over next time.
      3) IQ =/= CV. Don’t jump from one concept to another. I don’t assess CVs, I assess IQs. Your CV may reflect many factors: your family’s connections, wealth, luck, affirmative action etc. If you want to compare raw IQ scores (WAIS-IV, Stanford-Binet) or membership in high IQ societies, be my guest.
      4) Your knowledge of me is zero, thus recommending any course of action is pure buffoonery.

      • Attila Iskander – A Deplorable

        LOL..

        There’s a tone-deaf self-aggrandizing comment if ever.

        So tell us.
        How do your explain the ” big ego and low IQ” of an individual who for lack of intelligent argument opens comments with derogatory denigrations like “child” and “skippy”
        And then claims the other party suffers from “big ego and low IQ”

        You’re demonstrating the classic example of a inferiority complex.

        • PhaseV

          1)”Self-aggrandizement”: comparing “dicks” (CVs) was brought up by someone else, not me. I pointed out the difference between comparing CVs (irrelevant) and IQs (relevant).
          2) “derogatory denigration” is a tautology
          3) I assess your IQ to be low for two concrete, specific reasons:
          a) in your reply to magormissabib 6 days ago you completely missed his/her point: that all “threats” claimed by “antifa” are IMAGINED. There were NO threats directed at “antifa” in Berkeley at all. To this, you gave incoherent, long-winded replies arguing that people CAN pose a threat (in general). This is an obvious fact NO ONE was questioning. You failed to grasp entirely what magormissabib said.
          b) You tossed the term “strawman”, yet you failed to justify it. This tactic is typical of low IQ people who try to sound “smart” by throwing out random debating terms (“strawman!”, “fallacy!” etc), yet who are completely unable to justify such claims in the context of a specific debate.

  • soko

    The only people that are inciting violence are people like you. You’re bullies. You have never heard a single word that Milo has had to say. It’s obvious based on your descriptions of his speech.

    And the person that was shot was shot in self defense. Because you’re all a bunch of violent cowards that will cry at the first sign of retribution for your tyrannical ideology. You are a disgusting human being.

  • > asking people to maintain peaceful dialogue with those who legitimately do not think their lives matter is **a violent act**.

    Happens all the time, usually when a successful college graduates get a job. Those of us in the working community call them “managers”, though not all of them are terrible. Whether or not it’s a violent act (pretty sure most judges and lawyers are going to say it’s not), it doesn’t give you the right to assault them or set their car on fire. I mean, you can and you’ll end up arrested, maybe end up with a criminal record, which is exactly what should happen in a functioning society.

    Whether or not you participated in that riot, you’ve gone and made yourself nearly unemployable by writing this. Most companies do a basic “background search” on people they hire, even if it’s just the hiring manager typing your name with some key words into Google. This article has been cached by Google and your name is attached to it. Literally no one who can pass a basic Ethics class is going to want anything to do with you and your ilk as an acquaintance or employee.

  • Leia Inniss

    What a ding-bat.

  • Spacewarp

    You are advocating that not supporting those who literally are breaking the laws of our country, stealing from everyone in their demands for public services and schools, is somehow a violence. No. You are wrong.

    Milo had a right to speak. He isn’t some monster. You are really out of touch with reality. He’s a gay man who has black boyfriends and people call him homophobic and racist. He’s a guy who makes a lot of jokes. And you call it hate speech. Anything you don’t agree with, we somehow have to “check our privilege”. Really? You feel that it’s your right to bash a woman in the back of the head with a baseball bat because you don’t like someone’s words? Or spray another woman in the face with pepper spray for daring to say that both sides were, up to a point, showing a remarkable level of calm in a television interview. The monsters who perpetrated the violence at Berkley are literally going to an expensive university, having their lives paid for by either their parents, scholarships or loans they will never be able to pay back. THAT is the privilege. And they use violence to try to demand more?

    You’re sick. You need serious help.

    Whatever happened to “Love Trumps Hate”? We’ve seen nothing but hate spewed from the left from election day on.

  • HappySquirrel

    It is too bad that the average blogger or “journalist” who condemns Milo has probably never viewed a single one of his videos, or listened a single one of his talks. I understand that you may disagree with him, or his style may offend you, but anyone with the intellectual honesty to watch him before writing about him would realize that he isn’t very extreme. Realistically, his biggest “sin” is that he questions the narrative of the establishment which tends to be made up of globalist and feminist myths and half truths.

    To be honest it is very good that progressive bloggers and “Journalists” don’t listen to him and continue to push for silencing him through protests and establishment powers. The protests only draw more attention to him, the silencing of him does more damage to those who silence than to Milo, and unwillingness to understand his popularity means that progressives will never be able to counter it.

    • lspanker

      It is too bad that the average blogger or “journalist” who condemns Milo has probably never viewed a single one of his videos, or listened a single one of his talks.

      Nor do any of them have a shred if intellectual curiosity that would lead them to do such. These Antifa/BAMN cretins are your typical brainwashed dumb-bunny cult types, most of them lacking in the intellectual capacity to critically evaluate what they are being told and think for themselves.

  • GrimmTale

    You have the freedom to wildly swing your arm…
    …but that freedom ends when your fingertip touches my nose.

  • Steven Krische

  • NoahFisherman

    The author could not do a more effective job of weakening the causes he speaks for. I actually feel sorry for the ‘identity-left’ for the severe damage the author is inflicting upon the movement. I would estimate that regardless of individual political beliefs, easily 85% plus of people who have heard Milo speak more than once, do not believe he is an advocate of violence. Anyone that has listened to one of his campus speeches knows that he goes out of his way to give a voice to those who disagree with him. He is fervent about it. He actually discriminates against people who share his outlook and gives priority to the dissenters! If the author wanted to empower his movement he should be fighting for Milo to be heard in order to engage him in rational debate. How unconvincing must the author’s positions be that he would rather silence him and throw a temper tantrum?

  • Pure

    Do you REALLY want to open this door that violence is okay? Do you REALLY think you’d stand a chance with your sticks bricks and trash fires vs these “white nationalists” who all most certainly own AR-15s and would probably love more than anything for an excuse to open fire into a crowd of whining angry idiots?

  • john

    This is me laughing at you. Identify the fallacious statement.

  • Estabien

    Nisa, you are adorable (metaphorically speaking). You like the idea of violence. Make some signs, march in a circle, whatever. You don’t want violence.

  • gustave courbet

    This article is cringe inducing in the ignorance it displays. In lieu of an understanding of the history, the ideals of liberalism, and the tactical savvy needed to effectively combat reactionary social elements, we receive emotional invective.

    The moral reasons for committed non-violence aside (not an insignificant point), such behavior and it’s defense is a TACTICAL blunder. If the author wants to make a substantive contribution to combating reactionaries, she has done her cause a disservice, and ironically revealed the reactionary tendencies of elements of the left as well.

  • cargosquid

    That is not privilege.
    That is dysfunction in that black community.

  • cargosquid

    Wow.

    This has to be the one of the most dishonest things that I have seen on Disqus in a long time.

    In other words….typical leftwing claptrap that lies about not being fascist.

  • War is peace

    It’s sad the college that was the home of the free speech movement has thrown it in the garbage and is defending violence

  • NoeValleyJim

    Please tell me you didn’t go to Cal.

  • (((marco01)))

    LW anarchist protesters gave Milo exactly what he wanted – national recognition and victim status even. Most Americans never heard of him, and while they may have heard he’s not a nice guy, they will still believe he has the right to free speech. All Americans saw was a violent LW movement that shut him down.

    This liberal opposes these kind of counterproductive actions. In my view it’s why Occupy fizzled. It had support at first, but the violence turns Americans off. Sorry LW anarchists, Americans are not inspired by your violence – nor do they support your anarchist goals. Americans want a healthy, functioning democracy, and your actions prevent us from achieving it.

    • Attila Iskander – A Deplorable

      Actually the claims that Milo is “not a nice guy” are just lies and smears from those who would silence him.

      • (((marco01)))

        I’ve heard and read what he’s said. He can be very charming, but that doesn’t negate what he’s said – and who he supports. Sociopaths can be very charming, and I’m convinced Milo is a sociopath.

        He’s part of a group that promotes anti-semitism, misogyny and white supremacy, you expect us to forget that? He’s ready to come after the left for the slightest perceived failure, but never a word for all the monstrous hate in the group he is a leader of?

        Sorry, you can’t gaslight me. I know what I heard, I know what the Alt-Right is all about.

        • Attila Iskander – A Deplorable

          I doubt that you know very much about a lot of things.

          As to Milo, he sees himself as a provocateur.
          The political equivalent of Lenny Bruce and George Carlin.

          So he’s going to say things that’s going to rile up the powers-that-be.
          After all, the intent is to jab the powers-that-be with a pointy stick in tender areas.
          And clearly, he’s doing a good job of it too.

          The other side is reacting by going full stupid.
          That’s always an indicator that an inconvenient truth has been spoken.
          And the left is so full of their arrogant belief of superiority, that it galls them, to have someone who should be with them, poke them and make them twitch.

          And your nonsense about “He’s part of a group that promotes anti-semitism, misogyny and white supremacy”, is pure smear and stupidity on your part and the people who are upset by him.

          • (((marco01)))

            Oh right, you’re going to tell me to just ignore what the Alt Right is all about?

            Sorry, he’s a gaslighter just like you. I know what I heard, I know what MIlo and the Alt Right are all about. The very term itself was originated by a white supremacist – Richard Spencer. Why doesn’t Milo ever say anything about that?

        • lspanker

          He’s part of a group that promotes anti-semitism, misogyny and white supremacy

          Oh really? Based on what he has actually said, or based on the comments of screaming, violent loonies, most of whom have never even heard him speak?

  • M2000

    This is why we support the 2nd Amendment, it protects and defends the 1st Amendment.

  • David Barber

    Where have I denigrated anyone?

    You appear to believe that as a soldier you have special privileges or a better take on right and wrong, and clearly are a hypocrite denigrating anyone who dares offer a counter argument as a “keyboard warrior” and “snivelling”.

    I chose not to go into a regimented institution of war. You chose to go. Does this make you a better person? Absolutely not. Does it make me better? Absolutely not.

    Get off your “I served” high horse and expect no “thank you for your service” from me. I respect the need for a military and it’s a tough job. Why would you doubt for a minute that I’d rush to defend my family and country if the need arises.

    There are three people who would not be alive, possibly four as I think about it, because of me, and I was saved from drowning once as a child. What’s your point on “heroics”?

    Fascism isn’t taking over. A dose of conservative swing is happening, and we have checks and balances in place to stop its excesses. If they fail, we will face that when it comes. What I don’t do is run around shouting “The sky is falling” and rush out to destroy democracy because: butthurt.

  • Smyltnes

    He didn’t expose a transwoman. She was on local news prior to the event he spoke at. He briefly showed an image of her while he was making the point that allowing her to use the ladies’ showers was ridiculous because she still looks very much like a male and still has a penis and balls; allowing her to use ladies’ showers simply by verbalizing that she is a lady would allow anyone to use whatever showers they would like by merely saying they identify as that gender.

    There is no basis for the accusation that he was planning to out illegal students except for a graduate student’s twitter post claiming such and a Drexel university professor’s accusation based on “credible sources.” These claims are likely based on a speech given at a university recently in which Milo displayed an image of the ICE hotline number (publicly available) along with a picture of himself dressed as a gay looking cop.

    You’re welcome.

