Violence helped ensure safety of students

By | Special to the Daily Cal

A national debate on freedom of speech has sparked since the night of Feb. 1, when a Breitbart hatemonger’s speech was cancelled because of radical acts against replaceable property at my school, UC Berkeley.

Most of the arguments across the nation attempt to have a conversation on freedom of speech on college campuses, with President Trump threatening to cut UC Berkeley’s federal funding if it does not allow all opinions to be shared. The irony that the president is threatening the freedom of speech of these protesters is just further proof that he’s inept for his position. Never mind that the campus itself was not bold enough to stand against hate and cancel the speech and is therefore not responsible for its cancellation.

Arguments on campus, on the other hand, revolve around students defying the acts the AntiFas  —  an anarchist and anti-fascist group that uses black bloc techniques to meet its ends  —  took that night. They want to ensure that there is a distinction between the rioters and the students who were there to protest peacefully.

Well, I’m here to thank the radical measures the AntiFas took to ensure my safety. It has been reported by numerous sources that Breitbart’s mascot planned on launching a campaign against undocumented students and sanctuary campuses. More disturbing was the possibility of him outing and targeting specific undocumented students on campus, much like he did to a trans student at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee.

As an outspoken undocumented student at UC Berkeley, this frightened me. I walked around campus constantly looking over my shoulder that day, uncertain whether the doxing of my online profile had already placed a target on me. Now, I’ve been the victim of doxing before. The right-wing site Heat St. once erroneously accused me of organizing a blockade that  —  again, wrongfully  — supposedly kept white students from entering campus.

But this was different.

The doxing the Breitbart editor attempted to do was a malicious outing of some of my peers to a physical and online audience of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and alternative right fascists. Though he has attempted to keep his name away from these gangs of extremists, it’s not difficult to associate him with them given that they utilize his events to recruit and organize the most hateful group of white men they can gather. Given that a radicalized white man had recently committed acts of terrorism against the Muslim community at a Mosque in Quebec, and another shot an anti-Fascist protester at the University of Washington, placing our private information on their hands shook me to my core.

Coming out of the shadows is a way by which many undocumented immigrants take control of the narratives being molded by the mass media. We share our stories and provide insight to the reality of the flawed immigration system. To out us is to remove that agency from us. It allows those with power  —  for example, those with a million followers  —  to twist our stories against us.

To me, the argument should not revolve just around freedom of speech but also around the hate speech that fails to respect the humanity of undocumented people. This speaker has never provided an insightful look at conservatism nor provided intellectual debate to the arena. He has fabricated a tool to sensationalize himself with while providing a platform for white supremacists to come together. He, in fact, wanted to use the power of the state (immigration officers) to deport some of the most outspoken of us, therefore threatening our freedom of speech with the power of the state.

My campus did nothing to stand between my undocumented community and the hateful hands of radicalized white men — the AntiFas did. A peaceful protest was not going to cancel that event, just like numerous letters from faculty, staff, Free Speech Movement veterans and even donors did not cancel the event. Only the destruction of glass and shooting of fireworks did that. The so-called “violence” against private property that the media seems so concerned with stopped white supremacy from organizing itself against my community.

Everything else was an act of passive acceptance to the hate speech that was about to take place on our campus.

Juan Prieto is an undocumented student, organizer and former layout designer at The Daily Californian. Contact the opinion desk at [email protected] or follow us on Twitter @dailycalopinion.

  • JAY

    “Violence helped ensure safety of students” Orwellian headline of the year.

  • andy 123

    Juan, some of your family members have a different opinion than me and my friends. We are going to smash their heads in. I hope you understand, we are just doing it in self defense.

    • Attila Iskander – A Déplorable

      Whenever antifas show up, you need to have the following
      Wraparound glasses to protect your eyes from the tear gas and pepper spray they like to use
      Nose plugs like the ones swimmers use to protect your sinuses.
      Dust mast to protect nose and mouth from spray
      Collapsible baton such as:
      http://www.thehomesecuritysuperstore.com/self-defense-self-defense-batons-expandable-batons-sub=210#
      To take out the wrists of anyone trying to spray or whack anyone with one of their “flags”, which are nothing but glorified clubs used as flag-holders
      And because the batons are collapsible they can be in a pocket until needed.
      And if you’re careful and wear gloves, they can be dropped in a sewer after use.
      No muss no fuss.

  • Alec

    Endangered the students? you mean the people there might have called ICE and have you deported?

  • whoisjohngalt58

    Little rodents who acted like Brown shirts in the 1930s railing against facism sure act the part. Looking in the mirror sucks when you’ve been hitting the bong all night the night B4. Time to end federal funding for any college that promotes a madrassa like dictate such as Berkeley has become. sickening to see what was once a bastion of free speech, thought and dialogue turned into a dogmatic indoctrination center for progressive Marxist thought.

  • jarhead1982

    Is it illegal when someone becomes a moderator and coughs up a known criminals url, no it isnt illegal is it….hmmmmmm

  • GrimmTale

    You have the freedom to wildly swing your arm…
    …but that freedom ends when your fingertip touches my nose.

    • ogunsiron

      communists don’t share your ethos. might need to be dealt with.

  • Michael Cavallaro

    Regressive neoliberals have no credibility.

  • Pure

    This is easily one of the stupidest things I’ve seen all year. Congratulations on your future deportation, take your violence back to wherever you came from. That’s not how we do it in this country.

  • Grant Klokeid

    Throw this guy out of our country. Violent illegal aliens should be deported.

  • Jeremy Jay Lee Austin-Skidmore

    ❝A national debate on freedom of speech has sparked since the night of Feb. 1, when a Breitbart hatemonger’s speech was cancelled because of radical acts against replaceable property at my school, UC Berkeley.❞
    It wasn’t your property to replace, and endangered lives (how no one was killed is beyond human understanding).
    This was domestic terrorism, and those who allow it are just as guilty as those who carried it out- But those who defend it, so MUCH more so.

  • Andrew L’étrange

    I’m desperate to convince myself this is satire. I fear for my sanity if people think like this with a straight face.

  • Prof. Lindenbrook

    1. “Radical acts against replaceable property” – Umm, was that man’s and girl’s skulls – that got beaten to the point of unconsciousness – replaceable?

    2. There is no proof in your argument concerning Trump’s notice to remove funding from schools that promote violence against others. ANTIFA did NOT ensure your safety – what a ridiculous stance to take in this sophomoric attempt at creative writing. Milo had no plan to out anyone – that was just another idiotic rumour.

    3. Hate Speech is completely subjective, there is no such thing as White Privilege, there are only two genders. Stop whining Juan… I know you have dreams about being the next Fidel, but please… Communism is a failure, Marxism is a failure, and those who try to seriously initiate it in the United States, will ultimately be failure as well.

    Grow up little boy. You are too young to know anything…

    • (((marco01)))

      How old are you and you don’t know white privilege is a very real thing?

      Not sure what you are a professor of, if anything. Your ad hominem reply certainly lacks the maturity expected from a person in that position.

      I say this and I oppose the actions of these Black Bloc anarchists.

      • Attila Iskander – A Deplorable

        “White privilege” is a fabrication of the left like “white guilt” and the “war on women”. Their sole purpose is to manipulate the system and make the majority feel guilty for something that is not their responsibility
        It’s about as meaningful as “affirmative action” which is nothing but applied reverse discrimination.
        “White privilege” is just more of the same.

      • Prof. Lindenbrook

        I (and many others) are well aware of what the pseudo-science of “White Privilege” is attempting to push – thank you. My boy, this is utter drivel, a crafted perspective – to be shoved into the soft Leftist skulls of white youth, in a blatant attempt to guilt and demonize young whites into complete submission, and to further the aims of Cultural Marxists… And these bogus texts and course work are all primarily written from authors of the (((echo-ing))) persuasion – just like you I see YOU are.

        And, as to your inquiry of MY credentials (which are none of your business BTW), I can assure you, I indeed to have many years of excellence in education and teaching, writing and instruction… and alas, observing the onslaught of Ideological Subversion which has destroyed now, the minds of so many a youth (like yours it seems). Thus, you need not worry you are being address by an educational imposter. FYI, The “Black Bloc”, Antifa, and other related groups are all in the Communist camp. That is where they are going.

        Enjoy the revolution.

  • FreedomFan

    Congratulations Berzerkely on beating up people and burning things to censor those “fascists” (in this case a skinny, unarmed, Jewish homosexual).
    Please keep doing this, especially right before Trump’s re-election.

  • LondonStatto

    Violence ensures safety? Orwell would be proud.

    Also, I assume “undocumented student” means illegal immigrant?

  • (((marco01)))

    LW anarchist protesters gave Milo just what he wanted – national recognition and victim status even. Most Americans never heard of him, and while they may have heard he’s not a nice guy, they will still believe he has the right to free speech.

    And they saw a violent LW movement shut him down. This liberal opposes these kind of counterproductive actions. In my view it’s why Occupy fizzled. It had support at first, but the violence turns Americans off.

  • Juan might have an army of like-minded yes-men and friends on social media who affirm every ridiculous thing he publishes, but when you let the public scrutinize his weak arguments, they crumble like old cookies. He then realizes that most people outside his bubble don’t agree that speech should be countered with violence, and that he’s mostly alone in that extremist view. No wonder it’s bothering him that the garbage he writes is being torn apart by good reasoning and valid counter points. Sad! And no Juany boy, I’m not a conservative.

  • Let’s be honest here, If it were up to Juan, UC Berkeley would kick out all high performing white/asian students and fill the school with undocumented students and not have them pay a dime. He would then call for violence against white people. Next, he would act like an entitled brat who thinks this country somehow owes him something for being here undocumented, even though it clearly doesn’t. This man hates white people and advocates for violence. He thinks it’s okay to punch people who have different opinions than him. Good thing that is all talk. He wouldn’t actually punch somebody in the face himself; no, he’d rather claim he’s being oppressed for being gay and undocumented and use that as an excuse whenever things don’t go his way. He’s a coward who calls for violence, but wouldn’t actually be out there on the front lines if it came down to it.

  • John Hansen

    Juan – (if you really are telling the truth and this is not a sham) I really do not understand you at all. I don’t understand how you think you can break the law with impunity when a dutiful citizen should recognize the law as what keeps us safe. I don’t understand why you think, I as a California taxpayer, should be paying for your education over the education of other Californians who have willingly participated in the state franchise that uses public money to educate our children. I don’t understand why you freely advocate the destruction of property that belongs to others, not realizing that the respect of private property is one of the the cornerstones of a civilized society. I don’t understand why you would boast about your undocumented status as if it is a badge of honor, when it just means you don’t have respect for the laws written and agreed to by citizens who finance the government. In short I find you a selfish, ignorant, lefty, and I pray for your awakening to the realities of life before your shortsighted, arrogant viewpoint hurts yourself and many others.

  • truthteller13

    Juan Prieto=Snowflake

  • Thanatos

    It takes a special level of delusion to be able to write the oxymoron “violence helped ensure safety” and be completely serious about it.

  • Chief Presiding Judge

    ITT: rightwingers who don’t live in Berkeley miss the entire point of
    the article, spout their favorite buzzwords, and miss the irony and
    hypocrisy of what they’re saying considering they just elected an
    authoritarian named Donald Trump.

    • lspanker

      Nah, we got the point. You lefties are simply making excuses for acting like thugs.

    • GrimmTale

      Oh yes, the irony and hypocrisy of it all.
      The self-righteous indignation of the Leftist/Feminist-Cult, and all of their home-brewed oppression, have turned their once protective-cult-bubble, into a toxic reverberation of the self-created void inside that very bubble. By successfully cutting-yourself-off from all other voices, and ONLY hearing your cult’s monotone mantras, it becomes a volatile and explosive area…however, an area ripe for self-destruction… ironic.

      Until the Leftist/Feminist-Cult members remove themselves from that destructive cult-bubble, realize that it is ONLY the cult who support these delusional rantings of oppression…the irony is ongoing.

      Put down your uppity self-loathing banners and flags, step back into reality, and then for the rest of your life, apologize to everyone of whom you’ve forced your demands upon.

      The cult’s constant megaphoning of “for thee, but not for me” is most assuredly the hypocrisy you speak of; the unabashed irony of the demands you cast upon others, is exactly what you say you despise.

  • M2000

    Does that mean you people are willing to be in jail for criminal racketeering?

  • HealthyAmerican

    So, you are actively breaking the law, and advocating others break laws to cover your breaking of the law. And you don’t see a problem with denying the right of someone who is in this country legally to express himself for the sake of your continued illegal activities. How interesting that you take advantage of unenforced law to benefit from the perks of living in the world’s greatest country while your homeland wallows in 3rd world purgatory. Not surprised. Most criminals think it’s all about them.

  • EmperorDonald

    “We share our stories and provide insight to the reality of the flawed immigration system”

    Hmmm… The flawed immigration system? How exactly is it flawed? Maybe we should just let millions of people come here illegally and give them lots of costly benefits rather than helping those that are here legally. Oh, that’s right, we already did that. Your entire line of reasoning is astonishingly bad.

  • lspanker

    Paranoid much, fruitcake?

  • flyonthewall23

    This is what passes for the musing of an educated and enlightened individual from elite institution? You can’t even distinguish between a conversation and a physical action. Oh, you’ll go far.
    Unless my son wants a degree in the hard sciences ( aka a real degree like Civil Engineering), UC Berkeley is off the list.

  • Dave Love

    The contempt for freedom of speech seems to be getting worse.

  • The Oatmeal Savage

    The left are right to be terrified of Milo, one hour of listening to his common sense can undo years of liberal propaganda.

  • The Oatmeal Savage

    In other news The Onion has filed for bankruptcy.

  • FreedomFan

    “More disturbing was the possibility of him outing and targeting specific undocumented students on campus, much like he did to a trans student ”

    False. The trans student outed himself by publicly protesting his right to go oogle girls in their dressing rooms. Milo showed a picture of him and said it just looked like a guy in a dress, because that’s exactly what he was. Short hair, flat as a pancake…just a prank.

    Milo never has “outed” any illegal immigrants like you. That’s just lie. Leftist use lies to perpetrate their fascist violence on peaceful people merely for talking.

    BTW I love the term “replaceable property”. Leftists destroy my property and I get to replace it.

    I would be glad to ban “hate speech” as long as you let me define what that means. Is it a deal, snowflake?

  • Earl of Sandwich

    This person writes at a 7th grade level. The argument itself isn’t even that mature. Its just a pile of false-equivalences, and semantic garbling – changing definitions of terms on the fly to fit a rhetorical claim.

    Speech is not violence. Even if there were such a thing as “hate speech” in law (there isn’t), it would still be not only protected-speech, it should be welcomed so that there is absolutely no ambiguity about what people believe.

    Instead, the reason people like Milo are silenced isn’t because they’re racist, or “white supremacist” or anything at all even resembling that. They’re silenced because the left is terrified people will realize how mainstream and common-sense most of his arguments are. And they’re terrified people will start doing what he’s doing = engaging in reasoned public debate, rather than engaging in Mob chanting of vacuous left-wing slogans.

    • lspanker

      This person writes at a 7th grade level.

      You can thank “diversity” and Political Correctness for flooding our college campuses with blathering fools who have neither the intellectual horsepower nor the demonstrated academic performance to be accepted on the basis of merit.

  • Rory Flood

    I would like to know why someone who blatantly comes out and says look here, I am an illegal immigrant, can actually say it and get away with it. What happened to the law? Or does the law only apply to the rest of us and not people like this? Why do legal immigrants get screwed over and illegals get rewarded?

  • The Oatmeal Savage

    Hitler used Germany’s existing hate speech laws to silence some of his opponents.

    • Dave Doleshal

      Yes, that’s one of things that makes this subject so tricky. Christians can say anything that goes against their religious beliefs is grossly offensive to them, and therefore constitutes “hate speech” and should therefore be prohibited. That approach dominated the United States for centuries, and still does in some quarters. Moslems, Jews, or Hindu (and atheists) can say the same thing. Except for the most trivial of comments, there are few statements that can be made that somebody somewhere won’t take exception to. If we take the position that nobody should be allowed to say anything we don’t agree with or find offensive, then there is no longer such as thing as Free Speech at all.

      • The Oatmeal Savage

        When in the last hundred years have Christians said anything was hate speech?
        Details please!
        Doesn’t seem to me that it dominated anything.

        Muslim DO say that anything that offends their religion is hate speech.

        There are many reasons to defend free speech and scrap the idea of hate speech.
        One of those reasons is you get to see who the people are and what they think.

    • ogunsiron

      and COMMUNISTS AND BOLSHEVIKS did the same, earlier than Hitler and they killed more people! Drives me crazy that it’s still considered Ok to be an out communist in 2017. Should be something more shameful than being a national socialist.

      • The Oatmeal Savage

        In Canada Harper built a memorial to the victims of communism.
        Can you guess what the left’s reaction was?

        • ogunsiron

          obstruction, as long as possible

  • The Oatmeal Savage

    The administration insists it was not the students who were rioting.
    So the administration must know the identity of the rioters.
    Otherwise how could they make a statement saying it wasn’t students?

    Don’t they have some duty to report that information to the police?

    • Lucius

      “Otherwise how could they make a statement saying it wasn’t students?”

      Because when the asked students by a show of hands who rioted, no one raised their hand. Case closed!

  • The Oatmeal Savage

    What is the opposite of diversity?

    University!

  • The Oatmeal Savage

    This editorial is hate speech, the writer should be run out of town, a Starbucks should be destroyed, and his supporters should be beaten.

    See how that works?
    All I have to do is label everything you say as hate speech and then let the violence begin.

  • Dave_Cognac

    Let’s here it for The Daily Californian, who not only supports open borders where millions of people from all over the world can commit crime after crime and never have to leave, but they also support those illegals violently attacking anyone with a dissenting opinion and standing for the rule of law!
    Juan, I’m wondering how many Milo supporters you would like to have killed during the riot? One man unconcious, another with a concussion and broken ribs and two women assaulted and sent to the emergency room.
    You sound like such a great person. Just like the law doesn’t protect people who don’t think the same as Californians, they will soon not protect you. Let that sink in.

  • ScottinVA

    I’m looking forward to the time those black-clad window breakers attempt to take their destructive little show to a 2nd Amendment-supporting community. The result will most assuredly get their attention.

  • Lucius

    Honestly, I fail to understand the author’s victim posturing. If I stowed away on a ship and got off in Australia (lovely country by the way) or frankly, nearly any other country for that matter, I have no doubt that they would send me back and tell me to get in line, notwithstanding any appeal I may make to the “humanity” of undocumented persons. This is not “targeting.” This is not “violence.” This is a country upholding the rule of law. I ask the author or any other liberal on this board, am I wrong? If so, why?

  • Neil Ringlee

    So now we have a new concept coming from Cal: “replaceable property.” I guess that goes along with the free lunch you expect as an illegal immigrant sponging off of hard working tax payers. Tell me, is your mode of transport also “replaceable.” And is it replaceable in the same manner as the property destroyed by wanton violence?

    This is why you can count me as gone not only from the alum but from the People’s Democratic Republic of California.

  • Jamestroy

    First person to get deported is you, JUAN PRIETO. I will find you and lead ICE to YOUR PLACE OF RESIDENCE!

  • Antifa and the Black Bloc Explained

  • Berkeley is the home of gay right is it not? so why is Berkeley not defending Milo Yiannopoulos gay,s right? , why is Berkeley letting gay discrimination take place when come to Milo Yiannopoulos? why is Milo Yiannopoulos not be proceted under Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act no matter how you look at it Berkeley action i Yiannopoulos?is a hate crime and also Discrimination:base on Sexual Orientation Discrimination:and Milo Yiannopoulo should sue Berkeley i for it

  • DrJedi001

    You need to go back Juan.

  • Jacob Russell

    I’m a liberal personally, but it’s hard not to notice the rights desire to talk this out somewhat reasonably while the left seems unwilling to engage at all. One look at this comment section makes that clear.

  • John Noh

    HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA [catching my breath] HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA !!!!

  • painfulrectalitch

    ” cancelled because of radical acts against replaceable property at my school, UC Berkeley”.
    O.K., and who is going to pay to replace the property? We are you POS !!

 Older Comments
 
