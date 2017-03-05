Campus

UC Berkeley discontinues religious studies program

By | Staff

UC Berkeley has discontinued its religious studies program, removing it from the application process so new students will no longer be able to apply for the major.

Bob Jacobsen, dean of undergraduate studies in the College of Letters and Science, said that as of 2015, students who still needed to complete their major requirements had the classes open to them, but new classes were not being offered to incoming students.

Jacobsen added that the decline of the major didn’t stem from a lack of funding, but rather a lack of enrollment. Damian Lanahan-Kalish, a doctoral student at UC Santa Barbara and a campus alumnus who majored in religious studies, said his graduating class in the program consisted of five or six people. Lanahan-Kalish said he believes that a lack of investment from the campus was part of the problem.

“They don’t have a lot of professors in the program,” Lanahan-Kalish said. “It didn’t have a lot of students or resources … it was hard to attract more students.”

A review committee for the religious studies major put together a report in November 2013, establishing that there was not enough collaboration from campus administration for the major to continue. The committee declared in the report that the program had been “seriously compromised” by an absence of faculty involvement, as well as declining student numbers in both course enrollments and in the major. The review committee concluded its report by noting that the major program didn’t have an office, alleging that it failed to prepare students adequately to apply to graduate schools, should they wish to study religious studies at an advanced level.

David Vasquez-Levy, president of the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, said that it is a “significant loss” if there isn’t a conversation regarding religion and its impact today.

“The entire situation, as far as the undergraduate social and intellectual experience is concerned, is disgraceful and not benefitting an institution such as Berkeley,” said the report from the review committee.

Lanahan-Kalish said he feels a big reason for the decline in student enrollment in the religious studies program is that students go to college to find a clear career path and that in the Bay Area, these careers are often in the tech industry, not in religion.

Jacobsen emphasized that although religious studies is no longer being offered as a major, there are several other ways to study religion at UC Berkeley.

“We have programs for Buddhist studies and a center for Jewish studies. Lots of humanities majors incorporate religion across their study,” Jacobsen said.

Contact Jessíca Jiménez at [email protected] and and follow her on Twitter at @jesscajimenez_dc.

  • roccolore

    That means Berkeley will add Muslim studies as a major. Berkeley has a known hatred of Christians and Jews.

  • Annon

    Let’s all be honest here, sorry for not being PC, but religious study is useless lmao this david guy is delusional. Why invest in this shit.

    • Jonathan

      Because religion is a huge factor in understanding the world we live in. A secular religious studies program is not seminary, but history, anthropology, literature, sociology, psychology, art history, all rolled together.

      • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

        Why not merely engineer it out of the human condition? I theorize that proper education and powerful drugs can wipe away any need for the spiritual. It’s 100% brain science. Humans want warmth, shelter, food, and entertainment. You provide them with this, with the occassional acid trip to satisfy their longing for something else (a mere illusion of course), and you have in effect a perfect society.

        • Steve Bowlus

          “Speculate,” not “theorize.”

    • jim hoch

      Religion is a proven money maker and undervalued as a way to gather untaxed money and secure access to juveniles for any purpose.

  • lovestohike

    i would also suggest this racism should lead to get rid of the Native American studies program as well,.

    Its a waste of tax payer money.

  • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

    Just LOL if you aren’t majoring in business or tech. The other majors are perhaps fun hobbies, but responsible young men and women need to get jobs primarily when in college. Kill the humanities. I don’t need to know about Playto when having to take micro.

    • Nunya Beeswax

      Yeah, screw education. College should be about vocational training.

      • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

        Yes? Why not?

        • Nunya Beeswax

          Yes, and the sooner we completely exhaust the earth and everything in it, the sooner Jesus will come back.

          • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

            Association fallacy, and mayhap a non-sequitur, too.

            The Singularity is based on science as well as the simple fact that technology always gets exponentially better, so it is an inevitability. Read Ray Kurzweil.

          • Nunya Beeswax

            I’m not sure how it’s an association fallacy. You expressed a belief that unlikely occurrence A will make concern B irrelevant, and I mocked it.

            Kurzweil is an enthusiast whose fanciful predictions get a lot of press coverage, but his views are essentially, like Marxism, a form of Christian millennialism without Christ.

          • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

            The Singularity is not an “unlikely occurrence”, it is an historic inevitability so long as technology in general keeps getting better. This is based on cold hard math rather than your feelings as a humanities major.

          • Nunya Beeswax

            Yes, a historic inevitability. Like the workers’ paradise.

          • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

            Marxism is not based on science, despite what it claims.

          • Nunya Beeswax

            Hey, you can use math to imply just about any teleology you like, as long as you’re prepared to ignore or handwave the right variables.

          • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

            I assume “teleology” is a typo? Did you mean “theology”?

            Regardless, technological achievement and religious adherence have an inverse correlation to one another, so one way or another religious studies won’t be needed one day because spirituality in general will be forgotten and no longer human.

            And I’ll of course make more money on top of all as an added bonus while liberal arts majors make my coffee.

          • Nunya Beeswax

            “Teleology” is not a typo. It’s a silly mistake to imagine that there is only one possible τέλος, a fortiori that it can be known.

          • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

            There you go again with humanities gobbledygook that doesn’t matter. I prefer real things that I can measure.

          • You’re boring. Also pridefully ignorant. But I repeat myself.

          • thompson_richard

            The following offer courses in religious studies:

            Harvard University

            Cambridge, Massachusetts

            Total Students: 29,652

            Doctoral/Research University

            #1 (in religious studies)

            Princeton University

            Princeton University

            Princeton, New Jersey

            Total Students: 8,138

            #2

            Stanford University

            Stanford, California

            Total Students: 16,980

            Yale University,

            New Haven, Connecticut

            Total Students: 12,385

            #5

            Williams College Logo

            Williams College

            Williamstown, Massachusetts

            Total Students: 2,171

            Liberal Arts College

            Columbia University in the City of New York

            New York, New York
            Total Students: 28,086

            Doctoral/Research University
            #8
            University of Pennsylvania

            Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
            Total Students: 24,876
            #9
            Amherst College

            Amherst, Massachusetts

            Total Students: 1,795

            Liberal Arts College

            #10 Duke University
            (etc.)

          • Richard Grijalva

            Why have a university and study the liberal arts as part of a well-rounded education when you can go to a scientific institute for high-level vocational training? For starters, a liberal arts student is less likely to betray an ignorance of teleology as a term, much less a concept. (Measured by evaluating the first claim.) Second, ungrounded, and ahistorical claims about the capacities and future of the human species betray a stunning lack of self-knowledge, something that the liberal arts actually encourages. (The second sentence just gives up the game by thinking that even the history of religions would have no educational value.) Third, a liberal arts education would actually encourage someone to consider the notion of value from a broader ethical lens that can’t be reduced to money and social domination. (Measure the last sentence against basic human decency–and grammar–and one sees indifference and vulgarity.) But please, continue with the nonsense.

          • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

            You have not provided a compelling argument against any of my theories. Human technology is accelerating at an exponential rate, and will logically end in the Singularity once AI technology becomes sophisticated enough.

            In the light of said Singularity, past problems of humanity will become utterly insignificant. The liberal arts will cease to be useful because we will all have IQs in the billions and be in a state of eternal bliss.

            If we pooled all our resources towards engineering and computer science instead of frittering it away studying about womens feelings or how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, we’d only reach this day earlier.

  • Gerardo Alonso Valdez

    Ignorance is strength for the Fundy atheists

    • Kevin Dinkelspiel-Chang

      You cannot be a “fundy atheist”. That is impossible by definition because atheism merely suggests a lack of faith. The sooner we forget our irrational human impulses, the better.

      • Emily Pothast

        ^ I see a great deal of faith implicit in the statement, “The sooner we forget our irrational human impulses, the better;” starting with the assumption that it is even possible to isolate such a thing, much less eradicate it.

  • C Bierbauer78

    Send the racist MoMos back to BYU where they belong.

  • BerkPed

    Is UC Berkeley a University, or just a technical college for Business and Engineering?

    • C Bierbauer78

      It is primarily a sports entertainment program for the general population, oh and managing Radioactive weapons research.

    • Nunya Beeswax

      It’s leaning in the latter direction. I think the administration wants to transition toward being more of an undergrad institution and less of a research university.

  • FuzzmanX

    Kalish: Incoming students don’t consider how many people are on staff to educate them. Religious mythology just isn’t a hot topic.

    Levy: Of course you feel that way – You teach at a private Jesuit university.

    • Nunya Beeswax

      PSR is a Protestant seminary, with ties to the UCC, the DoC, and the UMC.

      (Also : inb4 “LOL same difference they all believe in a magical skydaddy LOL”)

      • thompson_richard

        I don’t know what the UCC, the DoC, and the UMC are, but the PSR graduates several UUs (Unitarian-Universalists) annually. Oxbridge universities have prestigious bursaries begging year in, year out
        .
        I shook MLKjr’s hand in Dec. of ’62– and the Dalai Lama will speak at UCSD graduation this coming June. UCSD has 9,000 engineering majors. Tis’ bigly. (tweet) I hope their federal grants aren’t cut (tweet, tweet) I know the PRC and Chinese Taiwan object. And I’ve taught in both places.

        Magic Skydaddy is banned from Tibet — more’s the pity! I’ve exchanged herbal recipes w/ him — he’s for real (as we said in the Sixties).

        • Nunya Beeswax

          United Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ, United Methodist Church. PSR does graduate UUs as well, but Starr-King (a UU seminary) is also a member of the GTU.

          It all boils down to whom you want to study with and what sort of a degree you want.

    • C Bierbauer78

      The religious studies refugees can be transferred to the creative writing program.