Artificial flavoring

The classic special: a package of noodles with flakes that barely qualify as vegetables and around five-eighths of the package of powder. Over the years, I have refined the recipe to an art — enough powder to be flavorful but not overpowering. This is my unique take on a timeless meal, passed down in the long and rich traditions of Korean convenience stores. Known as ramyeon, it’s an instant version of ramen, a Japanese noodle dish.

Instant ramen is part of the stereotypical college food pyramid, yet I’ve never actually indulged in that chemically artificial, salty goodness while at UC Berkeley. For me, ramen is a dish that provokes strong memories of home, of lazy Sundays when no one has the motivation to cook an actual meal. So whenever I go home, despite access to the full amenities of a kitchen, I always indulge myself in this guilty pleasure.

I wasn’t consciously pushing forward my language when I asked my friends if they “wanted to get ramyeon” when deciding on a restaurant. So even though the following correction (“Oh, you Koreans with your incorrect pronunciations”) seemed in jest, it rattled me. My word choice was the result of a cultural tapestry distilled into an unhealthy meal — a reflex that has leaked outside of the habits of my own home.

It seems that everyone simultaneously wants to share the products and features of their heritage while seeing those products as theirs and theirs alone. We establish a copyright over foods and styles and words. Variations and adaptations, like the ramyeons of the world, are less valuable because they don’t fit into our own cultural experiences — the ramens.

That tension often underlies the mixing of any two cultures. It comes from the desire to resolve one’s closeness to how they grew up and the desire for an acknowledgement that other people can feel close to aspects of that culture without the same heritage.

Although the word “weeaboo” has been used to scorn people who are obsessed with Japanese culture and media that is not their own, far more often I see it used in a manner of self-deprecation. Maybe this half-joking description is an acknowledgment of feeling like an outsider with experiences that are most prominent in a different culture or ethnicity.

There’s a term that comes up a lot when talking about the boundaries between different cultures — cultural appropriation. Its criticisms are founded in ideas such as disrespect of another culture or a mocking of its significance in the original context. It’s what makes raising voices against whitewashing and cultural erasure important, and it comes from a valuable attempt to further improve and clarify how we talk about race inequality. But it also appears that the term has extended to categorize a variety of actions, some with offensive intent and some without.

It’s difficult to say that there is a consistent way to deal with something like this, because cultures, and those who grow up in those cultures, don’t collectively act as a representative, homogeneous voice. It seems reasonable to say that people who have a cultural connection to something have a right to raise grievance to someone taking from that culture. But often there’s no authority that condenses a giant body of differing opinions into a single stance. Some people might feel upset that everybody viewed Gangnam Style as a joke, but some people might appreciate how it became a sensation and created international exposure for Korean music.

If a celebrity or movie release like “Ghost in the Shell” participates in erasure, then it makes sense that there would be some sort of a backlash — the scrutiny of people with larger voices is naturally higher, and their perceived responsibility grows in turn. But in day-to-day interactions, the massive gray area seems to lead to a large part of the discomfort.

Trying too strongly to police others can lead to uncomfortable situations, such as when people outside of that culture call something unjust when some people of that culture are fine with it. Sometimes it feels like that culture is being spoken for by a third party, as if it’s implied that the third party “knows what’s best for them.”

We can promote diversity and faithfulness to cultural ownership without silencing adaptations and cultural exchange. The idea of people taking an outfit or culinary dish from a different cultural group and using it for themselves isn’t something that’s inherently bad. It has undoubtedly had a major influence on every culture, and that fact is as clear and eye-catching as the package of instant noodles on the grocery shelf.

When we work to prevent unjust caricatures and stop perpetuating stereotypes, it seems all the more important to also respect genuine engagement with a different culture. It’s not an easy balance to strike, but it definitely exists. Flavorful, but not overpowering — the classic special.

