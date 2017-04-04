BPD arrests 3 males on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms

In the past two weeks, Berkeley Police Department has arrested three male adults on suspicion of the illegal possession of firearms, according to a BPD Nixle alert released Tuesday.

About 5:53 p.m. on March 23, a community member called BPD to report a fist fight between two male adults — with two others watching — in the area of California and Ward streets. The community member also told BPD that the two watching adults were carrying firearms.

A responding officer driving on California Street toward Oregon Street saw three black males walking south, according to the alert. One of the suspects, later identified as Abrar Aomer, 19, of Berkeley, allegedly had a face injury consistent with having been in a fight. The responding officer detained Aomer and a second suspect, Judah Pree, 19, but the third suspect, Reginald Jackson, 20, fled from the scene on foot.

The community member who reported the fight to authorities identified Aomer as one of the subjects allegedly involved in the fight and Pree as one of subjects allegedly carrying a firearm, the alert stated.

One officer retraced the path taken by Aomer, Pree and Jackson and found a black handgun in the bushes on the 2800 block of California Street, according to the alert. A review of surveillance footage in the area allegedly showed Pree removing an item from his waistband and discarding it in the bushes. Aomer and Pree were arrested on charges of resisting arrest and illegal firearm possession.

Computer records showed that Pree was out on bail for a felony gun case at the time of his arrest, the alert stated. Pree is facing additional charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, as well as an enhancement for committing a felony while out on bail.

On the morning of March 30, detectives arrested Jackson on the 2900 block of Sacramento Street, and a warrant was granted for the searching of Jackson’s home, according to the alert. Jackson allegedly admitted during questioning to being in the company of Aomer and Pree and to possessing one of handguns.

Jackson is facing charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public and illegally owning and possessing a firearm and an enhancement for committing a felony while out on bail, the alert stated.

Harini Shyamsundar is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @hshyamsundar.