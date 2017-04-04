Campus should provide free menstrual products to students

I sit in the VLSB bathroom, staring at the walls covered in raging veganism debates and trying to breathe properly. The contents of my backpack are spilled on the floor without a quarter in sight. As I give up any hope I had of getting to my lecture on time, I contemplate my two options: One, keep in my already soaked tampon and run to class, or two, walk back to my dorm and completely miss class. Sadly, this is a choice that any UC Berkeley student who gets a monthly period has had to make far too often. Not having access to pads and tampons on campus is not only an inconvenience, but also an impediment to our education and our safety. This is why it is time to make one simple but impactful change: free pads and tampons in all UC Berkeley bathrooms.

Other colleges, such as Brown University and Connecticut College have already joined the Free the Tampon movement on the grounds that a normal biological process, which affects over half of their students, should not be a barrier to getting a quality education. A 2013 study conducted by the Free the Tampons Foundation showed that 86 percent of girls and women they surveyed started their period in a public place without adequate supplies and only 8 percent have successfully obtained a pad or tampon from a bathroom dispenser all the time. When this happens to full-time students, the precious minutes that would normally be spent learning are instead wasted looking for menstrual products, causing us to fall behind our peers.

Those who have never had a period might be thinking: “Skipping class is a completely avoidable choice. Why not just power through?” Apart from the intense discomfort of sitting in a pool of your own blood for an extended amount of time, there is a very real stigma associated with menstruating. In that same 2013 study which surveyed women ages 18 to 54 in the United States, 57 percent answered that they felt embarrassed of their periods. I personally have experienced the intensity of this embarrassment far too many times, frantically asking my friends to check the back of my pants or quickly tying a sweater around my waist. We simply accept that bleeding in public puts you in a position to be ridiculed. Most people will do whatever they can to avoid this ridicule, which means avoiding being around others when they do not have a working pad or tampon. Lack of access becomes a major problem and arguably a human rights violation when it costs students valuable instruction time, depriving us of our equal access to education.

Apart from the long term detriments to students’ learning, lack of access to menstrual products presents immediate consequences regarding health and safety. According to The New York Times, individuals who have a period will need to spend around $70 on pads and tampons per year, for up to 40 years. This is especially difficult for college students whose budgets are already stretched thin from tuition fees, and for women, who experience poverty at a far higher rate than men. The Center for American Progress estimates that in the United States, about 40 million women currently live below the poverty line or on the brink of it. When these women get their periods, they have to choose between spending money on food or housing and buying menstrual products. Unfortunately, this forces them to use the pads and tampons they already have for longer stretches of time than recommended, which UNICEF states might lead to health problems such as toxic shock syndrome or cervical cancer. Not having adequate menstrual products is not simply a matter of discomfort, but a life-threatening problem.

To those who claim that menstrual products in on-campus bathrooms will simply not be feasible for UC Berkeley’s budget, I ask, why is it feasible to provide free toilet paper and seat covers in every bathroom? Free condoms and chapstick in every residence hall? Free water bottles with built-in filters in every dorm room? The Free the Tampons Foundation has shown that the cost of providing free menstrual products for an entire year is just $4.67 per student — around the price of a latte. Let’s examine this issue on a larger scale: supposed “medical necessities” such as Viagra and dandruff shampoo are tax-exempt in most states, while pads and tampons are considered “luxury items” and heavily taxed. This indicates that perhaps such bias can be traced back to the aforementioned stigma surrounding menstruation. Why else should anyone be deprived of products that are as essential as toilet paper for addressing an everyday health need? If the campus administration can get over this stigma, providing free menstrual products will help students do the same. Having pads and tampons made free in public campus bathrooms will make them more visible, putting an end to this shame surrounding periods. I can’t even keep track of how many times someone has reacted in disgust to just the sight of a wrapped, unused tampon. Once everyone gets more exposure to these products, rather than having them remain taboo items, maybe they will learn not to fear the bodily function that allows all of us to be here today. In this way, then, access to free menstrual products will not only benefit those who have periods but also those who do not.

If this vision resonates with you at all, there are concrete actions you can take to make it a reality. On April 5, from 12 to 2 p.m., the YWCA Berkeley/Oakland will be holding a rally on Sproul Plaza to advocate for free pads and tampons in all campus bathrooms. Please join us in taking a simple step to improve student life for all Golden Bears!

Chloe Lau is a campus freshman and intern at YWCA.