Sprouts Farmers Market set to open in April as part of controversial Gill Tract development

Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open April 26 at San Pablo Avenue as part of a controversial, yearslong development project in University Village.

The Gill Tract, university-owned land on which the development took place, was traditionally and culturally affiliated with the Ohlone/Costanoan tribe, according to a letter sent Oct. 11, 2015, to UC officials by the Indigenous Land Access Committee, or ILAC. The tribe inhabited the land for more than 10,000 years, the letter stated.

Sprouts spokesperson Diego Romero said the market’s opening will bring community members access to affordable and healthy groceries. Additionally, the store intends to support the community by partaking in the Food Rescue program: All groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain edible will be donated to local hunger relief agencies.

“Simply put, Sprouts makes healthy eating affordable,” Romero said in an email. “Our new store in Albany will feature our latest Deli Department offerings, convenient for lunch-hour and on-the-go guest looking for fresh and healthy prepared-foods.”

Campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof said revenue from the leasing of the land will be used to subsidize rent for low-income students and to fund university-sponsored urban farming.

The opening will be a culmination of several months of hard work, Romero said. In upcoming weeks, management will finish stocking nonperishable products and will add displays of fresh produce to the center of the store closer to the opening.

Wes Adrianson, a former ASUC senator who was previously involved in spreading word of the protests against the development, said he believes the development was unjustified.

“It is in Ohlone tribe land, and I don’t think that the UC had a right to develop that land,” Adrianson said. “When you are privatizing public lands, it’s unacceptable, especially in a area like the (Gill) Tract. Access to close groceries is important, but the question is, ‘Was that the only decision being made?’ ”

The Gill Tract development project was finalized in March 2014. In its letter to UC officials, however, ILAC formally petitioned the development.

In the letter, ILAC requested compliance with Senate Bill 18. Citing the bill text, the letter stated that SB 18 was enacted in part to encourage local governments to consider the cultural aspects of California Native Americans early in land-use planning processes.

“We worked very closely with UC Berkeley, the city of Albany and the site developer to ensure responsible and sustainable development,” Romero said in an email.

Several demonstrations against the development took place in 2015 and 2016, but they have grown less frequent in the past year.

“There were a lot of protests a year ago, but I don’t think there are any more,” Adrianson said.

Contact Ambika Jaykrishna at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @a_jaykrishna.