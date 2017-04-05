3-ingredient baked parmesan zucchini

This is possibly the simplest “fancy” recipe we’ve ever encountered. It requires exactly three ingredients and 25 minutes of your time. Amongst the many health benefits of zucchini, the two that stand out the most are its low calorie count and ability to boost digestion. So ditch your running shoes and TUMS and grab a zucchini.

Ingredients

2 zucchini

Shredded parmesan (to taste)

Garlic powder (to taste)

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash your zucchini and cut into round slices. Place it on an oven-safe plate or tray and line with aluminum foil. Zucchini contains a high percentage of water, so the zucchini rounds will release water under high heat. Sprinkle a liberal amount of garlic powder on each zucchini round. Then, sprinkle your shredded parmesan on each zucchini round.

Place your zucchini in the oven for 15 minutes until the parmesan is melted and golden brown. Enjoy, and your junk-food-congested bowels will be eternally thankful.

Contact Chelsea Song at [email protected].