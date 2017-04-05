Officials secure area after vehicle collision in West Berkeley causes gas leak

Berkeley Police Department has secured the area after officers responded to a vehicular collision and gas leak in West Berkeley on Tuesday, according to a BPD Nixle alert issued Wednesday.

The collision occurred near the intersection of San Pablo and Ashby avenues about 12:57 p.m., resulting in damage to a nearby gas line. According to the alert, the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

After the smell of gas became apparent, BPD evacuated residents from the 1200 block of San Pablo Avenue. BPD is advising community members to refrain from entering the area.

The gas leak has been secured as of 3:01 p.m., according to a third Nixle alert. The alert said community members are now able to return to the affected areas. Prior to this, vehicle and pedestrian traffic had been closed off for two blocks in each direction of San Pablo and Ashby Avenues from the site of the collision. Crews from PG&E worked to fix the leak.



