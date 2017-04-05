The Clog’s favorite Ann Coulter quotes

As you probably have read, Ann Coulter has been invited to speak at UC Berkeley on April 27th by, you guessed it, Berkeley College Republicans. Just as notorious and controversial as BCR’s last invitee, Ann Coulter has authored such instant classics as “In Trump We Trust” and “Mugged: Racial Demagoguery from the Seventies to Obama.”

As The Daily Californian reported, Ann Coulter will be speaking at BridgeCal’s speaker series on illegal immigration in order to to provide a conservative viewpoint that BCR believes is lacking on campus. Whether this will be another Antifatasrophe or not remains to be seen. Regardless, we at the Clog believe that our student body should take some time to read up on a few of Ann Coulter’s views over the ages to be well informed during the question-and-answer segment.

Here are a few of our favorite tidbits from the woman of the hour.

“All pretty girls are right-wingers.” — Ann Coulter at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2012

“Most public schools are, at best, nothing but expensive babysitting arrangements, helpfully keeping hoodlums off the street during daylight hours. At worst, they are criminal training labs, where teachers sexually abuse the children between drinking binges and acts of grand larceny.” — Ann Coulter in her book “Godless: The Church of Liberalism”

“Potheads are incapable of following simple instructions and getting a job done. … You can’t get anything done with a pothead.” — Ann Coulter on “Piers Morgan Live” in 2014 (you may have just made a lot of enemies at UC Berkeley, my gal)

“If we took away women’s right to vote, we’d never have to worry about another Democrat president. It’s kind of a pipe dream. It’s a personal fantasy of mine.” — Ann Coulter in her book “If Democrats Had Any Brains They’d Be Republicans”

“I think the government should be spying on all Arabs, engaging in torture as a televised spectator sport, dropping daisy cutters wantonly throughout the Middle East and sending liberals to Guantanamo.” — Ann Coulter in her special Christmas column from December 21, 2005

“We should invade their countries, kill their leaders and convert them to Christianity. We weren’t punctilious about locating and punishing only Hitler and his top officers. We carpet-bombed German cities, we killed civilians. That’s war. And this is war.” — Ann Coulter in a column she wrote for Townhall on September 14, 2001

“Back in the prelapsarian fifties, women worked if they happened to fall into the .01 percent of the population who are able to have interesting jobs or they retired in their twenties to raise children and, incidentally, do what all serious people would like to do anyway — be a dilettante in many subjects. As far as I’m concerned this was a division of labor nothing short of perfect. Men worked and women didn’t. So when our benefactors come under attack as “patriarchs” and “oppressors,” I realize, someone has to put in a kind word for the oppressors. For cocktails alone, I figure I owe the male population several thousand dollars. So I will be the one to step forward and say: To the extent one gender is oppressing the other, it’s not women who should be complaining.” — Ann Coulter in her book “How To Talk To Liberals (If You Must): The World According To Ann Coulter”

“If we’re so cruel to minorities, why do they keep coming here? Why aren’t they sneaking across the Mexican border to make their way to the Taliban?” — Ann Coulter in her book “If Democrats Had Any Brains, They’d Be Republicans”

So get pumped, Bears, and maybe get your hands on a gas mask.

Sasha Ashall is the blog editor. Contact Sasha Ashall at [email protected].