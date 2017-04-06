Power outage affects more than 3,500 across Berkeley

More than 3,500 PG&E customers in Berkeley experienced power outages Thursday night as a result of strong winds and storms.

Outages took place across several different regions in Berkeley, according to the PG&E outage map, including the Berkeley Hills, northwest Berkeley and southwest Berkeley. As of 10:45 p.m., there was no estimated restoration time for the outages, according to PG&E spokesperson Jacqueline Ratto.

In the Berkeley Hills the power outage began about 7:19 p.m. Thursday and was originally estimated to be restored by 10 p.m., but was still ongoing as of 10:20 p.m, according to the PG&E power outage map. In southwest and northwest Berkeley, the outages both began around 9 p.m., according to the map.

Ratto said PG&E is working to make sure that community members are safe and that power is restored as quickly as possible.

Check back for updates.

Jessica Lynn is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.