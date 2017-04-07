2017 ASUC election endorsements

We are students on this campus at a momentous time. The arrival of a new chancellor promises an opportunity for a fresh start, helping us move past yet never forget the incompetence of the previous administration. But we are still plagued by rising tuition, housing insecurity and state disinvestment — problems that seem to balloon with time.

Developments in national politics have targeted many marginalized communities on our campus and have left undocumented students, students of color, the LGBTQ+ community and so many others feeling unsafe.

Our next ASUC leadership will not be able to solve such multifaceted problems within an academic year. These behemoths can be tackled only through diligent work across party lines. But we hope our leaders will listen to the voices of the community and fight to represent our interests to the campus administration, the city, the state and, at times, even the world. We hope that these leaders’ work does not leave any voice in the margins.

UC Berkeley lives up to its reputation as a socially conscious campus, and annual ASUC elections — which include representation of so many communities — show what is so great about this institution. Where else will you find college students so fervently talking about mental health, homelessness, national politics and human rights?

At the end of the day, many of us are united in the problems we face and the fears we weather.

Although Defend Affirmative Action Party candidates rarely win, their continued resistance to racism at every level is critical in the face of a hostile presidential administration. SQUELCH! is always good for a laugh amid the stress of campaign season. CalSERVE and Student Action both ran qualified executive candidates that have the potential to do fine jobs should they get elected. And the independent candidates will help cut through party lines.

The future of our campus is uncertain, but only because there is no limit to how much we can accomplish as long as our commitment matches our passion.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.