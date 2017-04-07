Cal baseball opens Arizona State series strong, wins 9-6

What a difference a few weeks can make. You could be excused for not immediately realizing that Jared Horn, who so confidently silenced a conference opponent through seven innings on Friday night, was the same person as the timid freshman that made his collegiate debut less than two months ago. In Cal’s 9-6 win over Arizona State, he certainly wasn’t the same pitcher.

“He’s growing, you can see it,” said Cal head coach David Esquer. “He wasn’t capable of this his first time out, second time out. But he’s been able to do that and that’s part of the maturing process. He looks more comfortable out there and that’s huge for us.”

Early in the season against Cal Poly, Horn had velocity and little else. He looked afraid to throw anything that wasn’t low and away, and had no way to generate swings and misses. But this Horn, who took the mound against Arizona State, could throw his fastball anywhere he wanted, and had Sun Devils consistently whiffing on a nasty curve, high, low, in and away. Through seven innings of work, with no earned runs, no walks and five strikeouts, it became clear that Horn can follow through on the pedigree he showed as a college recruit and become a bona fide Friday night starter.

“Not much is different (mentally) at all,” Horn said. “I still prepare the same for every start, the offense got rolling early so that lifts some weight off my shoulders…My fastball command and the feel for my curveball has improved from the first couple starts. I’m in a good groove right now and I’m feeling confident about myself.”

The Bears did more than enough to back him up on the offensive side, knocking the Sun Devils starter, junior Eli Lingos, out of the game in the first inning. Freshman Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer to score sophomore catcher Tyrus Greene, and now leads the Pac-12 in dingers with eight.

Arizona State’s new pitcher, senior Eder Erives, got a strikeout to end the first frame, but hardly fared better than Lingos in the second. Cal scored three more runs in the bottom of the second, one coming on a single from sophomore Jeffrey Mitchell Jr. and two more coming on a Vaughn double.

Vaughn continues to look like a man possessed at the plate, and with each subsequent game his .379/.407/.621 slash line looks less like a fluke and more like a reflection of a truly great hitter.

“You wouldn’t expect (leading the Pac-12 in home runs) out of him, but we knew he was our best hitter,” Esquer said. “We did know that. That’s why in our fall scrimmages he hit third, and coming out of the chute, in the first game of the season he hit third.”

The Sun Devils scored one run while Horn was on the mound, but it came unearned. Sophomore Gage Canning reached first on a ball that deflected off Horn’s glove, before stealing second on a poor throw by Greene, and reaching third on a passed ball by Greene. Canning then came around on a groundout, giving the Sun Devils their only run until the ninth inning.

The Bears led 9-1 headed into the top of the ninth inning, but things quickly went sideways. Freshman Arman Sabouri started the inning, coming in for sophomore Tanner Dodson, who had pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Sabouri struggled immediately, giving up a leadoff triple, and then having two runners score on passed balls and wild pitches before Vaughn was brought to the mound. He hardly fared better, ending with one out and two earned runs, before junior Erik Martinez finished the game off.

The defense was solid throughout the game, with the exception of Greene, who uncharacteristically let a good number of pitches get by him. Sophomore Ripken Reyes played a strong second base, and also hit his first home run of the year.

“We played eight innings of really good baseball,” Esquer said. “Things got a little hairy at the end but that wasn’t because of our defense. We just didn’t throw enough strikes. Defensively I thought we did okay.”

After some poor performances against conference rivals like Stanford and UCLA, Cal’s young players showed the have an ability to seriously compete in the Pac-12. The rest of the series will let us see if they can do it consistently.

