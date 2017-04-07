Helen Yuan for executive vice president

Despite running unopposed, Helen Yuan did not phone this one in. Her feasible plans are in line with student concerns and demonstrate a clear understanding of the executive vice president’s role.

One of the biggest problems she would tackle is allocating spaces for student groups. She has already started looking into converting the old BAMPFA building into student-friendly space in the long term.

Hopefully Yuan can address these long-term space solutions simultaneously with day-to-day allocation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union and Eshleman Hall to student groups. Seamless allocation will hinge primarily on her ability to communicate with student groups to set scheduled time for spaces and communicate the availability of resources.

We are confident that Yuan would make the ASUC more transparent and efficient, because she has experienced firsthand what a fiasco the ASUC can be. According to Yuan, the first department she joined ended up dissolved. We would like to see this experience influence her role as EVP when connecting student groups with the rest of the ASUC and seeking student input to improve the businesses around campus.

There are concerns that Yuan has never proposed a senate resolution during her time as an ASUC senator. If her reasoning is to be believed, however, she views senate resolutions as largely symbolic and would rather spend her energy building relationships with community leaders and collaborating on other senators’ projects.

That philosophy is incredibly refreshing, considering that many students view the ASUC as a den of snakes chasing resume fodder and taking credit for others’ work. Instead, Yuan comes across as sincere and fights for issues that hit close to home.

That being said, it is unfortunate when executive candidates run unopposed, because their platforms are often less contested and consequently weaker. Thankfully, we were fortunate enough to have a candidate in Yuan who is more than qualified for this job.

Vote Helen Yuan for executive vice president.

