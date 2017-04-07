Jillian Free for student advocate

Nonpartisan candidate Jillian Free, who has worked in the Student Advocate’s Office for six semesters, is the most qualified person for student advocate.

With unparalleled institutional knowledge, Free will come into this position having worked closely with current Student Advocate Selina Lao, who, in turn, was chief of staff under previous student advocate Leah Romm, who was chief of staff under student advocate Rishi Ahuja.

There is a pattern here, and for good reason. The position of student advocate is a highly nuanced job that demands the ability to handle grade disputes, financial aid and sexual violence allegations, among other issues that students face.

Free’s experience as both a caseworker and director of the conduct division for the SAO runs in stark contrast to that of her opponent, Asahi Hardy with the Defend Affirmative Action Party, who has never worked in the SAO. While Hardy has worked with the bridges Multicultural Resource Center, his plan to double the admissions of underrepresented minority students to UC Berkeley is not within the purview of the student advocate and is, to put it simply, unfeasible.

In sharp contrast, Free has a clear understanding of the capacity of the office and knows how to use it effectively. Many of her platforms are continuations of and improvements on work that has been carried out under previous student advocates. While these ideas may not be particularly inspiring, they lead to necessary, steady progress.

This is not to discredit Free’s credentials at all. During her interview with our Editorial Board, she promised to prioritize funding for students’ basic needs and implement an emergency housing protocol. Her extensive experience as a caseworker on the interpersonal level will also help her improve the quality of caseworker services available to students — especially important for sexual misconduct reports.

Free has demonstrated a commitment to the SAO that makes us confident she would follow through on her campaign promises.

Vote Jillian Free for student advocate.

Editorial Board member Aslesha Kumar recused herself from the discussion of this endorsement because of her personal friendship with Jillian Free.

