Rigel Robinson for external affairs vice president

For external affairs vice president, there is only one choice: Rigel Robinson. Not literally, of course. But it might as well be.

Among his competition — Student Action candidate Raj Bhargava and Defend Affirmative Action Party candidate Gabriela Takahashi — Robinson is in a league of his own. In fact, after interviewing candidates for every executive position, the Editorial Board felt that Robinson was the clear standout for his experience, eloquence and detailed plans for reform.

As EAVP, Robinson will hold the important responsibility of serving as a student representative to the city of Berkeley, state representatives and the University of California at large. He has comprehensive experience as an ASUC senator, an intern for then-City Councilmember Jesse Arreguín and a student leader throughout tuition hike and Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Bhargava has never served as an ASUC senator — his experience in the ASUC comes largely from the Student Advocate’s Office. His platforms indicate that his goals as EAVP would center on building closer relationships with state and UC leadership. While the further cultivation of such alliances is no doubt imperative, Bhargava lacks a background in perhaps the most time-consuming aspect of the job — fostering campus-city relations.

Robinson, the current chair of the Real Estate Student Board, has demonstrated a clear understanding of the student housing crisis and has already begun to work on solutions.

Though Takahashi did not attend an endorsement interview, our Editorial Board believes that her goals of mobilizing marginalized communities to fight against Trump, while noble, have little to do with the day-to-day responsibilities of the EAVP office.

Overall, what made Robinson such an admirable candidate, beyond his track record of success and concrete strategies, was his recognition of his privilege. He recognizes that as EAVP, he would often have to fight for issues that attack other identities and is aware that he will need to advocate for marginalized voices.

Vote Rigel Robinson for external affairs vice president.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.