Cal track and field’s men win, women finish just short at Big Meet

In the 123rd Big Meet of Stanford vs. Cal, the men pulled out a 91-70 win over the Cardinal while the women suffered a 85-74 loss. The men’s team redeemed itself after a 86-77 loss to the Cardinal last year, but the women ultimately faltered, marking a three-year losing streak. While Cal did not have two winning teams in the historic meet, a select group of Bears featuring both men and women made history of their own in Palo Alto this past weekend.

In 2014, then-freshman Megan Bordes took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at her first ever Big Meet. For the next two years, however, Bordes could not reach that top podium spot. Now a senior, Bordes competed in her fourth and final Big Meet and came full circle by taking first in the same event. Outrunning Stanford senior Danielle Katz by almost 10 seconds, Bordes’ time of 10:22.24 is a new career best. Her new record also earned her a place in Cal history at the No. 3 spot on the school’s all-time list.

Junior Destiny Parker, previously ranked sixth on Cal’s all-time list in the hammer throw, also had a history-making weekend, moving her mark to the fourth spot. Her throw of 61.69 meters is a new personal record and moved her into the top 20 of the nation.

Junior Ashtyn Davis claimed the 110-meter title at the Big Meet in 2015, 2016 and again in 2017. Davis notched a win in 2015, but his time of 14.32 would likely not have placed in the top 50 in the country. But two seasons later in the 2017 meet, Davis produced a new career best time of 13.65, marking his fourth consecutive win of the season in the event. More impressively, the time also puts him as the sixth fastest in the nation, only hundredths of a second from earning a top-three mark in the country.

Junior Peter Simon threw for a career best in the shot put, producing a mark of 19.41 meters. His new longest distance is almost a nine-inch improvement from his previous best this season of 19.19 meters, and it is the eighth longest mark in the country.

Although these marks may not stand the test of time, they are hugely significant as the Bears move forward in their season. As Cal heads into the heart of the season, the goal is to run faster, throw harder and produce qualifying national marks. It is true that for the blue and gold, no other meet can have the same historical background as the Big Meet — but there are still ample chances for individuals to make history of their own.

Christie Aguilar covers track and field. Contact her at [email protected].