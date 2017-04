I dream of women

on fire.

Whose limbs tore root

from soil, shook

bark from helm

when they stampeded to

earth.

Absolved from fear,

to whom apology

is foreign,

women who discard

sea foam and myth.

Whose faces are

sideways,

who rebuke awareness

and mirrors.

Women as intended —

beasts,

awful and awe-full.

