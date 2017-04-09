Episode #8: Z Against Racist D

The apps can be fun and sexy, but being on the receiving end of an unsolicited, probably racist Tinder message about being the second half of a vanilla-chocolate swirl? Not so much. Chris and Josh chat with third-year UC Berkeley student and ASUC presidential candidate Zaynab AbdulQadir-Morris to hear her experiences of misogynoir, life as a Black womxn on the UC Berkeley campus and corny folks on Tinder.