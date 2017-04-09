Episode #8: Z Against Racist D

The apps can be fun and sexy, but being on the receiving end of an unsolicited, probably racist Tinder message about being the second half of a vanilla-chocolate swirl? Not so much. Chris and Josh chat with third-year UC Berkeley student and ASUC presidential candidate Zaynab AbdulQadir-Morris to hear her experiences of misogynoir, life as a Black womxn on the UC Berkeley campus and corny folks on Tinder.
Hard and Soft is The Daily Californian’s podcast on love and sex in the Bay Area. Contact them at [email protected]
