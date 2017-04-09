Tanner Dodson does it all in Cal baseball’s 6-4 win over ASU

The wind whirled to and fro. The rain fell with stinging intensity. Hail fell, and the masses fled for cover. As a storm that only paled in comparison to the massive tempest that flooded the Earth nearly 4,000 years ago fell, Oski and Stomper the Elephant danced. They fearlessly laughed in God’s face, knowing that Hell has no room for mascots.

But just as soon as it started, the clouds gave way. Blue skies miraculously appeared, and half an hour later, baseball continued as usual at Evans Diamond. But one storm gave way to another, and this one’s name was Tanner Dodson. The sophomore led the Cal (14-14, 6-5 Pac-12) charge against Arizona State, ending a home run shy of the cycle in the Bears’ 6-4 win over the Sun Devils (12-17, 2-9).

“(Dodson is an) all-around baseball player,” said Cal head coach David Esquer. “People follow him because he can pitch, he can hit, he’s that baseball guy. Like in little league, the best guy on the team that does everything.”

Dodson, who lost his role as the Bears’ Friday starter last month, continues to prove that he can play an important role on the team no matter in what capacity. While taking charge of the outfield in his first career start in center, he continued swinging a hot back by going 3-for-4.

Dodson has proved he’s deserving of the designated hitter role, coming into the game slugging .436, and he got things started with a perfect push bunt single. He advanced to second on a ball that snuck away from ASU senior catcher Zach Cerbo and nearly scored on a hit-and-run from junior Matt Ruff had he not smartly checked if Ruff’s single had actually made it through the infield. He eventually did cross home plate when freshman Max Flower tomahawked a high fastball into the outfield for a single.

Dodson struck back in the third with a triple and again in the fifth with a double, finishing a home run short of hitting for the cycle. He came in to score in both innings, with help from some very questionable Sun Devil defense.

The ASU defense totally disregarded Dodson in the third, allowing him to score while trying to catch Flower in a pickle between first and second. He reached third in the fifth inning after third baseman Jeremy McCuin failed to tag him out after a Flower bunt.

Despite Cal’s early success, the Sun Devils did not stop fighting. Bear starting pitcher Joey Matulovich shrunk his team’s lead from six to four in only two pitches to start the sixth inning. He relinquished back-to-back home runs to Tyler Williams and Andrew Shaps and followed those by giving up two doubles to make it a 6-3 game.

ASU put up another run in the seventh, and with the Sun Devils creeping up, Cal called on none other than Dodson to preserved its two-run lead. He induced a 5-3 groundout to end the inning and then pitched a scoreless eighth.

Junior closer Erik Martinez retired the side quietly in the ninth to clinch the Bears’ series win. With Cal’s record now at .500, it’s essentially a brand new season with still two months to go until NCAA regionals. And with the team proving that it does have what it takes to be competitive, today’s matchup might have been what the Bears needed to make an underdog run into the postseason.

Chris Tril is the sports editor. Contact him at [email protected]