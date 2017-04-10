2017 ASUC election voter’s guide

It’s that time of the year again. The 2017 ASUC elections begin Monday, and no matter your feelings on the various campaigns and on the ASUC in general, it’s nice to know the end is on the horizon. For those participating in their first election, or for those who need a refresher, here’s everything you need to know to cast your vote.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT:

Students will vote on candidates for five executive positions and 20 senate seats.

Students will also vote on four referendums: the Community and Career Connections Initiative Referendum, the Housing Security Referendum, the Big “C” Referendum and the LUX Referendum.

WHEN TO VOTE:

The polls will open online after midnight Monday and will remain open until shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Students will also be able to go to one of three polling stations on campus, which will remain open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE TO VOTE:

According to ASUC Elections Council chair Linsha Qi, who previously worked in The Daily Californian’s blog department, ASUC officials will send a link to the polling website to the entire student body Monday.

The three polling stations will be located at 412 Eshleman Hall, the Soda Hall freezeway and the Engineering Library.

HOW TO VOTE:

Those voting online will need to log in with their CalNet credentials.

All three polling stations will provide students with laptops on which they can vote.

412 Eshleman will be the only station where students can obtain and submit paper ballots.

To obtain a paper ballot, students must present their Cal1Card. Alternatively, students may provide photo ID and an official university document containing their student ID number.

HOW THE VOTE WORKS:

All executive positions will be a ranked-choice vote. Students may rank as many of the available candidates for each office as they would like.

If no one candidate for an executive position has met the quota for victory after all votes are tallied, the last-place candidate will be eliminated. Their votes would then transfer to each voter’s top remaining choice. The process would repeat until one candidate reaches the threshold for victory.

The senatorial vote is also ranked-choice and works similarly to the executive vote. The last 20 candidates remaining will each win one seat in the ASUC Senate.

Each referendum goes to the majority vote.

HOW MANY PEOPLE VOTE:

Qi estimated that 12,000 to 13,000 students will vote in the elections this year.

Three of the last five elections have seen a turnout in this range. In 2013, a record 15,430 students voted, and in 2014, the turnout fell just short of 12,000.

AFTER THE POLLS CLOSE:

The election results will be announced Friday at the ASUC tabulation ceremony.

WHY VOTE?:

“Every student is picking the people they want to represent them at a higher level of administration on campus,” Qi said. “You want to make sure that they are fighting for things that you really care about.”

All four referendums will create additional student fees if they pass, Qi added.

WHO TO VOTE FOR:

That’s up to you, isn’t it?

Contact Connor Bunnell