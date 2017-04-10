Berkeley College Republicans alleges campus administration stifles free speech

The Berkeley College Republicans alleged in a flyer that the UC administration is preventing it from promoting its campus event featuring controversial conservative author David Horowitz.

In the flyer advertising the event, BCR alleges that the UC administration and UCPD are diminishing Horowitz’s audience by instructing BCR not to inform students about event details such as the location. The flyer alleges that the UC administration is “a captive of its own cowardice and appeasement” for fearing that this event could result in another Milo Yiannopoulos protest.

“The only time (the campus has) allowed (Horowitz) to speak is at 1 p.m., a time when most students are in class, and (has) said he cannot actually appear on the main campus but only at Krutch Theatre a ten minute walk from the campus proper,” the flyer alleges.

Campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof denied the allegations, emphasizing that the campus has done nothing to try to keep the timing and location of the event secret. Mogulof said BCR insisted that, in light of the fiery Yiannopoulos protest, the campus take necessary action to provide appropriate security for Horowitz’s appearance — a security assessment that is conducted before every event. UCPD chose a time and location that would best ensure everyone’s safety.

BCR Treasurer David Craig and spokesperson Naweed Tahmas declined to comment on the organization’s allegations. Other BCR members could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Mogulof said that after Yiannopoulos’ event was canceled Feb. 1, UCPD conducted a review of the planning and security arrangements for the event, which found that the timing and location of the event play a significant role in ensuring the public’s safety.

“This (time and location of the event) has absolutely nothing to do with the views or perspectives of the speaker. This has absolutely nothing to do with the identity of the student group,” Mogulof said. “This is solely about providing safety and security for those who want to attend, those who want to lawfully protest and for the speaker.”

