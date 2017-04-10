Berkeley College Republicans cancels David Horowitz event, citing difficulties with campus

Berkeley College Republicans has announced on Twitter that it is canceling its campus event with controversial conservative author David Horowitz because of difficulties with the campus.

A press release from the David Horowitz Freedom Center alleged that campus administration and UCPD are diminishing Horowitz’s audience by instructing BCR not to inform students about event details such as the location. In the press release, Horowitz is quoted as saying that campus administration has “taken a page out of Orwell.”

“Administrators have banned Horowitz from speaking on the campus proper and have assigned him a facility half a mile away,” the release alleges. “Administrators insisted Horowitz could speak only at 1PM when afternoon classes are starting and most students would have difficulty attending.”

Campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof denied the allegations, emphasizing that the campus has done nothing to try to keep the timing and location of the event secret. Mogulof said BCR insisted that, in light of the fiery Yiannopoulos protest, the campus take necessary action to provide appropriate security for Horowitz’s appearance — a security assessment that is conducted before every event. UCPD chose a time and location that would best ensure everyone’s safety.

BCR Treasurer David Craig and spokesperson Naweed Tahmas declined to comment on the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s allegations. Other BCR members could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Mogulof said that after Yiannopoulos’ event was canceled Feb. 1, UCPD conducted a review of the planning and security arrangements for the event, which found that the timing and location of the event play a significant role in ensuring the public’s safety.

“This (time and location of the event) has absolutely nothing to do with the views or perspectives of the speaker. This has absolutely nothing to do with the identity of the student group,” Mogulof said. “This is solely about providing safety and security for those who want to attend, those who want to lawfully protest and for the speaker.”

