Vote “no” on the LUX Referendum.

What do you get when you couple a sticker price of $115 in annual student fees with half-baked plans for funding allocation? The LUX Referendum, a misguided attempt to “enhance the breadth of student life” with more concerts, comedy shows and … magicians.

If approved, the referendum would increase the existing $27.50 semesterly Student Activities Fee by $10 a year for three years, culminating at $57.50 per semester in 2020 and, worst-case scenario, $150 per semester in 2030.

While the fee has not increased since 2001, not even to adjust for inflation, the LUX fee is unsustainable and myopic. It also seems to ignore the huge number of fees that students already pay — more than $1,100 annually — on top of increasing tuition.

The staggering lack of transparency related to the marketing of this referendum alone could be reason enough to vote “no.” The campaign claims that voting in favor of the referendum supports “a slight increase in activity fees,” but to suggest that more than doubling the cost of the student activities fee within three school years to $57.50 is just a small bump in funding is disingenuous.

The proponents repeatedly emphasized to our Editorial Board that the referendum is intended to bolster financial support for campus clubs and organizations. Roughly 24 percent of the money generated from the fee, however, will be padding the budget of ASUC SUPERB, the entertainment arm of the student government responsible for coordinating various movie screenings and concerts each year.

While bringing more magicians and hypnotists (as proposed in the expanded budget plan) to campus may be a sexy way to spend money, we need to be practical in light of campuswide budget cuts.

In 2015, the similarly overpriced B.L.U.E. Fee Referendum to increase the student activity fee by $20 a semester failed with just 32.9 percent in support. It’s clear that the sponsors of the LUX Referendum have not learned their lesson: Students do not want a fee that will balloon drastically over the next three years. The Daily Californian said “no” to that referendum, and we’re saying “no” to this one as well.

We hope that the sponsors will go back to the drawing board and give voters a more palatable student fee increase that will go exclusively toward supporting underfunded clubs and organizations, rather than disproportionately funding SUPERB. But the referendum as is fits its name — increased student activities are a luxury. Students shouldn’t have to pay an inordinate amount in fees to fund them.

Vote “no” on the LUX Referendum.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.