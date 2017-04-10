When one in four students feels excluded at UC Berkeley, we should take notice and pool resources to confront the problem. A “yes” vote on the Big “C” (Big Community) Referendum does just that — it’s a significant step in the right direction to improve campus climate.

By approving a $29-per-semester fee, voters can enhance the experience of some of the most historically marginalized students at UC Berkeley. Two-thirds of the funding will go to programs within the Centers for Educational Justice and Community Engagement, or EJCE, including the Gender Equity Resource Center, Native American Student Development and African American Student Development. As is standard, the remaining one-third will return to student financial aid.

Though the fee is expensive, its impact would reach the entire student body, not just underrepresented minority students. Everyone on campus benefits when we take care of community members whose UC Berkeley experiences are tainted with inequities. Additionally, the fee will be waived for low-income students.

EJCE stands a great deal to lose should this referendum fail to pass. Staffing positions have already been eliminated amid UC Berkeley’s fiscal crisis. The Big “C” Referendum’s primary sponsor, Ifechukwu Okeke, said it best: This institution is nothing without staff committed to serving students. And EJCE serves thousands of students — it’s ludicrous to think that resources could further deteriorate.

A portion of the funding would also support student staff members, who — much like professional staff — are critical to the sustainable operation of facilities.

Yes, $58 a year is a lot to ask for. But few causes parallel the merits of this referendum, which proposes clear reforms to assist underrepresented-minority students. UC Berkeley should feel like home for everyone.

Vote “yes” on the Big “C” Referendum.

Editorial Board member Aslesha Kumar recused herself from the discussion of this endorsement because of her involvement in Centers for Educational Justice and Community Engagement programs.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.