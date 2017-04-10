Vote “yes” on the Community and Career Connections Initiative Referendum.

Why else would we spend upward of $15,000 in tuition each year if not because of our naïve faith that graduating from UC Berkeley will afford us certain advantages when looking for jobs? But when the campus fails to adequately take care of its own students, it promotes an unfair advantage for a privileged few who have their own connections and outside networks when looking for jobs. We must therefore pass the Community and Care Connections Initiative Referendum to alleviate this issue.

In an ideal world, every UC Berkeley student and recent graduate would breeze through internship interviews and job applications, but this is not the case. The campus Career Center and Public Service Center have largely been left on their own. They rely on grants, contracts and fees to support most of their budget, putting them in an increasingly unstable position.

This referendum will change that. By paying an $18 semesterly fee that will increase by $3 each year for five years, students will benefit from an expanded Career Center and Public Service Center with improvements to student services across the board. The funding will go toward hiring more career counselors, covering travel expenses for lower-income students, providing mock interviews and strengthening relationships with community partners, among many other services.

Our Editorial Board especially liked the referendum for its proposed increase in career counselors for students in the College of Letters and Sciences. While the job search for all students is rough, students in L&S majors would particularly benefit from the extra help that this referendum will provide for, as opposed to students in engineering or business fields, whose post-college paths are more straightforward.

$18 a semester is a sensible fee to pay if students wish to graduate with better career guidance than our campus currently offers.

The fee also has a strong oversight committee, as well as the support of the ASUC Senate and campus public service groups, such as Cal Rotaract and the Suitcase Clinic. We would be remiss not to endorse a referendum that has such overwhelming support and offers us such an essential need.

Vote “yes” on the Community and Career Connections Initiative Referendum.

