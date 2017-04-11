UCPD investigates incidents of alleged battery, assault, peeping

UCPD investigated several incidents of battery, assault and altercations over the weekend.

UCPD spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Reich said in an email that a verbal altercation that began at Kip’s Bar resulted into a physical altercation in front of Unit 3 on Friday at 1:30 a.m. She added that the victim suffered scrapes and contusions.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot Black male with a medium to large build wearing dark pants and carrying a blue backpack, according to the UCPD crime log.

The log also said Christian Richardson was arrested Friday for two alleged counts of battery and one count of allegedly resisting arrest at the Valley Life Sciences Building about 10:43 a.m. Richardson was transported to Highland Hospital via ambulance for a psychiatric evaluation with a criminal hold.

Two women reported a suspicious person allegedly peeping in the fourth floor coed restrooms of the Unit 2 Griffith building about 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to the log.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot Black male with a light to medium complexion, dark hair with a faded haircut, the log said. Witnesses described him as being in his 20s. The suspect was wearing a black tee with a multi-colored design, dark sweatpants, dark shoes and a gray sweatshirt. The incident is currently under investigation, according to Reich.

The log stated that Reza Rahimian was arrested about 10:46 a.m. Saturday for allegedly brandishing a knife and an axe, as well as for alleged unlawful possession of a weapon on UC property. This incident began as a family domestic disturbance, but resulted in the arrest of Rahimian, an unaffiliated male. Rahimian will undergo a psychiatric evaluation with a criminal hold, according to Reich.

A female student was sexually assaulted while attending a party at a campus fraternity Saturday, according to a campuswide Nixle alert sent Monday. The alert stated that there is no suspect description at the time.

A physical altercation allegedly occurred between two UC employees about 3:35 a.m. Sunday and is under investigation, according to Reich. Reich said in an email that there is no additional information available on the incident.

BPD also received outside assistance from UCPD with an alleged sexual assault investigation that occurred about 3:23 p.m. Sunday, the log said. According to Reich, the incident is under investigation and UCPD has no further information.

Contact Francesca Munsayac at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @fcfm_dc.