Cal Dining must provide job descriptions for workers

The Undergraduate Workers Union is demanding job descriptions from Cal Dining. It’s a small demand that should not have to be made, but it is necessary and will bring radical changes in the workplace. Cal Dining must reissue and enforce jobs descriptions to the student-workers they employ. It must recognize the importance of neglecting job descriptions because it seems to be intentional about not defining and enforcing the scope of what is considered student work. Student-workers are paid far less than their career coworkers, and they receive no benefits. As a result, Cal Dining uses students-workers, a de facto super-exploited, super-cheap, second-class workforce, in a cost-cutting strategy to displace career workers because student-workers are not compensated or trained do their work.

It was not long ago that student-workers were issued job descriptions. Cal Dining lists them in the very first section of the 2014 and 2015 Student Handbook issued at Crossroads. The positions include dining room attendant, dishroom, food server, supplier and bakery kitchen assistance (not intended to cook). But about the same time, new management including Thierry Bourroux, director of Residential and Retail Operations, and Jose Martinez, senior executive chef, has informally expanded job descriptions by having student-workers work job duties that were formerly reserved for the career staff. In the 2016 Student Handbook, all the job duties disappeared and were replaced with customer service duties that merely detail proper workplace etiquette, including smiling and saying thank you, but absent are all the tasks that define our job.

Careers are continuing to be displaced as students instead of new career workers are hired once the current ones retire or quit. The experience of the career workers speaks to this because they are assigned to do the work of two or sometimes three other workers, while at the same time, more and more students are hired to take their place. This business practice is still ongoing. On March 22, Crossroads career staff were allegedly informed that management is hiring to fill custodial positions, but instead of hiring career workers as it typically has, it would hire student-workers. Several career workers who are on “limited” employment alleged that Cal Dining is declining to hire them as full career staff to fill the custodial positions. Cal Dining continues to prioritize lavish special events and to decide against hiring its limited workers as career staff, even those who have worked with Cal Dining for years. It is more likely that Cal Dining has an interest in continuing to cut corners and displace more skilled and fairly compensated labor.

If student-workers don’t have enforced job descriptions then Cal Dining will continue to use them in a cost-cutting strategy to displace the career workers. The starting wage for career positions are significantly higher than student-workers’ wages. Additionally, career workers at Cal Dining can proudly say they receive some of the best benefits in the nation under their union’s contract. A chef was telling me that his family receives full coverage health, vision and dental because their contract requires Cal Dining to pay 89 percent of their premium. The student-worker position comes with no benefits since their hours are capped at 19.5 a week, also preventing them from receiving the UC minimum wage of $14 per hour. Instead, wages start at the city of Berkeley’s minimum wage of $12.53 per hour. Combined with federal work-study that many student workers’ wages are subsidized with, student-workers are a readily accessible source of tantalizingly cheap labor.

Cal Dining’s displacement strategy not only exploits the cheaper labor of students, but it also puts student-workers in an unsafe work environment. We do not have formal training to do the work of those we are displacing. At every dining hall, Cal Dining requires that career staff have prior experience. According to Cal Dining, cooks must have the “ability to successfully perform demonstration cooking.” Moreso, they specifically seek out applicants that are experienced in large volume production and have ServSafe or Food Service Handler Certification. On the other hand, student-workers are expected to chop produce, carve meat, operate kitchen machinery, work with hazardous chemicals and cook food all without any training on what is safe or sanitary, not to mention appetizing.

Miguel Lopez, UWU member at Clark Kerr, has been working at Cal Dining since 2014. Lopez said that he “received maybe a couple minutes of ‘training’ on these tasks, if any.” As a result, students are constantly injured, receiving burns from the grills and ovens and cuts from using knives.

UWU members who have been working at Foothill since 2015 expressed they have close relationships with many of the career workers and want to do everything they can to support them. One student worker said, “It’s becoming clearer and clearer that beyond scrambling eggs and washing pots and cleaning toilets, the best way to provide that support is to make it impossible for our labor to render theirs obsolete.” Currently, the careers are understaffed and experience increased workloads from the shortage. Cal Dining management then justifies using student-workers to fill the shortages that management brought about to begin with.

In order to serve customers high-quality and safe-to-eat food, in a clean dining hall, Cal Dining must not use student-workers to replace careers. We are demanding that Cal Dining reinstate the job description it originally published in 2015. It is in the interest of all the workers at Cal Dining that our student-worker duties do not overlap with the duties of our career coworkers. In addition, if CalDining continues to assign student-workers to “figure it out” on the job, the facilities will become less and less sanitary, the food lower and lower quality, and the workplace more and more dangerous. Lastly, we as a workforce will have experienced a significant increase in job responsibilities, while our wages remain stuck at minimum wage.

It is long overdue that student-workers are informed of what their tasks and responsibilities on the job are. For the well-being of customers, for the livelihoods of our coworkers and for our own safety, if Cal Dining does not reissue and enforce specific and nonconflicting job descriptions, we will do it for them.

John Anthony and Grace Lin are members of UWU who work at Crossroads.