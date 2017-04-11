Demands of the Undergraduate Workers Union

We demand rights on the job

▪ A 15-minute break for shifts exceeding three hours in length, with pay for breaks scaled to the length of the shift

▪ No “just under” scheduling, such as 3.5 hours without break, which the employer has used to justify the prohibition of compensated breaks for student-workers

▪ Seniority protection in the case of lay-offs and shift-bids

▪ Clear and enforced job descriptions for student-workers, excluding all work we are untrained and uncompensated for such as cooking, grilling, baking, cutting and janitorial work, because the performance of these tasks risks the health and safety of untrained workers and patrons

▪ No retaliation by the employer against student-workers for voicing concerns about issues regarding the workplace, and no retaliation against student-workers for organizing in the workplace

▪ Rights on the job that are clearly posted and easily legible so as to be accessible to student-workers in the workplace

▪ The establishment of a formal grievance procedure for student-workers by the employer to handle complaints of harassment in the workplace and ensure the speedy and confidential resolution of these issues

We demand training

▪ Universal, hands-on, comprehensive training on safety, work procedures, workplace layout and equipment and roles before commencing work at a dining facility

▪ Emergency protocol procedures and training for on-site managers and leads in the case of an injury sustained by a student-worker

We demand safe and proper equipment

▪ Provide student-workers with proper equipment necessary to perform tasks, including non-slip shoes, durable gloves, accessible first-aid kits and any other tools that prevent and abate injury on the job and maintain a safe workplace

We demand a living wage

▪ A living wage that is increased and adjusted for the costs of living and reflects the cost of attending UC Berkeley

▪ The payment of wages withheld from student workers by the employer for past work, as well as compensation for the semesterly $0.25 wage increase not given

▪ Back pay for all student-workers who have not had it (particularly the leads) and wages lost for $0.25 raises not given since they have been hired

▪ Regular wage increases based on duration of employment, consistently enforced at $0.25 every semester

▪ Guaranteed overtime pay for all work performed outside of regular shift

We demand a say in scheduling

▪ Reinstatement of when2work to provide students easy access to scheduling

▪ The right to control the scheduling of student-workers’ shifts — the employer cannot dictate scheduling, such as mandatory shifts

▪ Respect for students as students in matters of scheduling: changes to shifts and shift duration cannot be made without the consent of the employee by the employer, and student workers must be notified of potential shift changes at least one month prior to the proposed change in scheduling

▪ Provide clarity on and flexibility of scheduling and working to students on days when classes are not in session such as spring break, dead week and holidays

We demand formalized workplace procedures

▪ Student worker evaluations that are consistent, sincere and constructive

▪ Resumption of interviews for applicants to the job so that students may understand the tasks and requirements of the job

▪ Consistent enforcement of workplace policies, including clarity on existing policies and timely and appropriate notification on policy changes

▪ “Closed shop” hiring, wherein all student workers hired by the employer automatically enter the Undergraduate Workers Union (UWU) and remain members of the union at all times in order to remain employed

We demand just regulation

▪ No pink slips for scheduling conflicts that arise between shifts and examinations

▪ Union representation for student workers during investigatory interviews and other disciplinary procedures as guaranteed by the Weingarten Rights

We demand resources from the employer

▪ Access to free hygiene products on the job for student workers, such as tampons and pads, to mitigate disruption of work performed by student workers not in possession, but in need of these items

▪ Healthcare coverage, such as SHIP (Student Health Insurance Plan), for students who work 10 hours or more

We demand a right to the university

▪ Immediate cancellation of the Cancel for Non-Payment Policy, or CNP, which forces students to pay 20 percent or more of their tuition prior to the start of each semester: CNP dramatically affects low-income students already struggling to afford attending the university and is a racist effort by campus administration to make a UC Berkeley education accessible only to the wealthiest students

▪ Roll-back of the anticipated 2017-18 tuition hike: rather than funding health, disability or retention programs for students, our tuition actually funds the repayment of multi-million dollar debt caused by the reckless spending of university administrators, which students will pay for generations to come through increasing student fees