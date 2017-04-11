Easy, early-morning sweet or savory crepes

Crepes are the perfect vehicle for you to set your mind free and let your imagination run wild. You can make them savory with bacon and eggs, or sweet with freshly whipped cream and strawberries. You can decorate crepes to make them adorable, or simply throw a smorgasbord of chocolate chips, sprinkles, cookies and marshmallows onto the crepe to create a sugar-fest that will be sure to improve your downtrodden mood. Making crepes brings a whole new world of possibility to life! So, without further ado, here’s a tried and true recipe from the Clog’s very own exclusive test kitchen.

Ingredients

Makes 8 pan-sized crepes

1 cup flour

4 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup milk

½ cup water

4 tablespoons butter

2 eggs

First, combine all ingredients using a blender or a mixer. If you don’t have these on hand, you could also opt to simply whisk or mix all the ingredients together very, very well.

Cover the well-mixed batter and let the mixture sit in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes. This resting period does magical things to the batter, so don’t skip it, you’ll come to regret it later on.

Next, lightly grease a nonstick cooking pan and turn up the stove to medium-high heat.

Pour approximately a 1/4 cup of crepe batter into the pan, and gently spread out the batter thinly using a spatula (if needed). Alternatively, you could swirl the batter around so that it coats the pan.

Cook on medium-high heat for two minutes or so, then flip the crepe. This step may be slightly tricky, but if you tear the crepe, then you have an excuse to eat an extra crepe since it’s “ruined” anyways.

Cook for about two more minutes (or until your desired crispiness), then serve with any and all ingredients that your heart desires.

Anyways, we hope that making this recipe has brightened your day in some way or another!

