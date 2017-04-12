Ways to spruce up a generic salad

As college students, a simple salad is an easy lunch you can take with you to campus. It doesn’t require heat, it’s easy to fit in your backpack and it’s healthy and quick to make. The only problem with this, however, is that leaves and a few vegetables aren’t always very filling. We understand this qualm very well, so lettuce give you some ideas to make your boring salad a little more interesting and filling.

Beans

Heat up a can of beans in a skillet with a little bit of oil, paprika and salt. Throw as many of these beans as you want into your salad. You’ll get some protein, and it’ll make your salad less monotonous.

Hardboiled eggs

Add a hardboiled egg to your salad for another source of protein. You might not want to cut the boiled egg in the morning when you pack your lunch, as your salad might smell when you open the container it’s in. You could also add a poached or fried egg if you want the yolk to dress your salad leaves.

Croutons

If you have a little more time on hand, make a batch of homemade croutons to add to your salad. Chop up slices of bread into small squares and scatter them on a piece of aluminum foil. Drizzle olive oil over the chunks of bread, grind some black pepper and add a little bit of cayenne pepper or cumin if you want to spice the croutons up a little.

Tahini Sauce

Tahini sauce can serve as a tangy salad dressing. In fact, you can squeeze a little bit of lemon juice into your salad and have a simple and quick Mediterranean salad ready in minutes.

These are just a few ideas for you to add a little crunch, spice and protein to your salad. Munch on, bears!

