Cal baseball issues 11 walks in blowout loss to St. Mary’s

Minor league baseball player Steve Dalkowski, who played from 1957 to 1965, is sometimes referred to as the fastest pitcher in baseball history. With some experts believing he had one of the best fastballs ever, he struck out more than 17.6 batters per nine innings in his debut season with the Kingsport Orioles. But no matter how hard you throw or how hard they swing and miss, if you accompany those 17.6 strikeouts with 18.7 walks, you’re never going to make it to the big league.

While nobody was throwing quite as hard at Louis Guisto Field on Tuesday afternoon, the Cal baseball team certainly felt what it was like to struggle with walks, issuing an astounding 11 free passes along three hit batters in a 24-7 blowout loss to St. Mary’s.

After giving up two dozen runs, the Bears are now the third worst pitching staff, according to ERA, in the Pac-12. Along with the pitching staff giving up 145 walks, throwing 38 wild pitches and hitting 31 batters so far this season, the offense (which ranks in the top three in batting average, hits and slugging percentage) has no time to get comfortable.

This was the case in the first inning, when the Bears could not hold the lead given to them by a Jeffrey Mitchell Jr. solo home run. Cal’s starter, freshman Rogelio Reyes, did not record a single out in the inning, allowing a single and two walks before head coach David Esquer pulled him for senior Ian Lutz. All three inherited runners scored when freshman Kevin Milam launched a grand slam.

The Bears exhausted their bullpen, using nine arms — two of which made their season debuts — to crawl their way to the ninth inning. To have some fun with small sample sizes, junior Kevin Flemer, after walking a batter and allowing five runs in his season debut, now carries an ERA of 135.00. Sophomore Connor Jackson now has an ERA of 54.00, and outfielder Max Flower produced the only three up, three down inning for the Bears.

The game featured five home runs from the Gaels, and each one of their starters scored a run. Scoring seven runs in a game is nothing to scoff at, but Cal’s offensive production was sure to be overlooked when it allowed 24 runs for the first time since at least the start of the new millennium.

If Cal has anything going for it heading into its upcoming series against Utah, it is the ability to rebound. The Bears most recently followed up a 0-4 southern California road trip in late March with a series sweep of Washington State, and their .500 record shows the ability to hang in when the going gets tough.

In the baseball film Bull Durham, it took the guiding hand of Kevin Costner to lead Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh, a character based on the career of Dalkowski, into stardom. Young and in need of some guidance, the Bears must find their own Kevin Costner to overcome this loss and get back in winning shape.

Chris Tril is the sports editor. Contact him at [email protected]