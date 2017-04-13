Cal basketball’s Charlie Moore transferring to be closer to Chicago

Cal men’s basketball coach Wyking Jones announced today that freshman guard Charlie Moore has decided to transfer “closer to home.”

“This was an extremely difficult decision for me, but the opportunity to be closer to my family is one that I feel is necessary for me at this time. I am grateful for my first year at California and for teammates who became my brothers,” Moore said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting Coach Jones and the Bears in the future, and I also want to thank the fans for all their support this past season.”

ESPN reports that Moore’s move comes in part to be closer to his ailing father in Chicago.

With proximity to the Windy City being a priority for Moore, University of Illinois and DePaul are the most obvious destinations for the Cal basketball standout. Moore was recruited by Illinois out of high school, and DePaul is right in the thick of Chicago.

Former Cal head coach Cuonzo Martin recently signed a seven-year head coaching contract with Mizzou. With Missouri’s proximity to Chicago, speculation of whether or not Moore will follow his former coach remains up in the air.

Moore averaged 12.2 points in 34 starts for the Bears, while also collecting 120 assists. He amassed several freshman-class records in his lone season at Cal, including fifth in three pointers, sixth in total points and seventh in free throws made.

