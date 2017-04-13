The not-so-funny guys

I felt like I was dying. A dull pain spread throughout my body as my hands trembled and sweat drenched my temples. I was having a panic attack the night before the first day of my first college semester. I walked into my closet, sat down with legs crossed, and the tears began to fall. Nausea and a penetrating fear came over me as I desperately tried to breathe. I felt like I was drowning. Every breath was painful. Not a cute way to begin the week.

Panic attacks feel like that falling sensation that sometimes accompanies the first few minutes of falling asleep, except they last much longer. I am always grateful that these incidents are far and few between as they are entirely paralyzing. Anxiety, social anxiety in particular, however, does come to me in ebbs and flows and has had a profound impact on the way I interact with others.

I am ultimately two very different people. One, the charismatic funny guy among my friends. The other, a sweaty, boring and anxious mess presenting in class. A sweaty and stuttering mess who once said “Viagra Falls” in front of my classmates instead of “Niagara Falls” because I stuttered in the middle of a speech and debate class. I remember turning bright red as some kids in the front seats tried to hold down their laughter. A speech on climate change was eclipsed by an incredibly awkward gaffe involving erectile disfunction medication.

Around people I do not know well, I behave entirely differently. With my friends I can take risks with my humor without fear because I know they will not judge me harshly for an unfunny joke. I find myself much quieter and afraid to speak up in front of people I do not know well. My friends tell me that I am one of the funniest people they know, but I often struggle to believe that because of my nervousness around others.

Looking back, the events of that day were hilarious. I joke about the speech with friends today and they love to tell me what a “Viagra Falls” looks like in their imaginations. Finding the comedic aspect of difficult situations has been therapeutic. WIth time and practice, I have gained more control over my anxiety because of humor. Although my stutter has not gone away completely with speech lessons, it is has definitely improved.

I do continue to wrestle with some lingering features of anxiety. As the anxious tend to do, I overthink every scenario and analyze all the worst possible outcomes. Calling someone, for example, scares me witless. I rehearse my lines several times before and yet I still manage to scramble them up. If someone calls me and does not leave a voicemail, I will not call them back. Do not even get me started on answering the door — I simply cannot do it. I am not opening the door unless the house is on fire, and maybe not even then. This anxiety of meeting others when I feel unprepared strongly affects my actions online as well.

The other day, a friend told me he found me on Tinder. I could not help but laugh as diving into the world of online dating is something I would never do seriously. The prospect of potential dates evaluating me on the way I look is an additional worry that leaves me running for the hills. I do not even have an Instagram or Twitter, and a dating app for me is just entirely out of the question. Keeping up with Facebook and iMessage is stressful enough. The digital dating world is a no for me.

Although the idea of creating more social media profiles makes me nervous, the internet itself has served somewhat as a safe haven. It is a space in which I can experiment with comedy.Through my more outgoing internet persona, I have built a reputation among my peers as jokester. Somewhere under this awkward exterior lies a George Carlin or Bill Hicks wannabe who makes most of their appearances online. My love for making people laugh in a variety of ways has helped me tremendously in overcoming anxiety.

Anxiety is always in unpredictable motion. I deal with the waves it comes in with humor. While there are days like the Viagra Falls incident in which I feel like hiding away, I get through them by looking at the funny side. With humor, strangers look much less scarier than I once thought they were. I am slowly realizing that I do not have to limit my quips to my circle of friends. Making others laugh brings me incredible happiness, and I will strive to share that gift with everyone else.