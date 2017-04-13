College Life

Things that will produce more change at UC Berkeley than the ASUC elections

Alice Langford/File

By | Staff

While the ASUC is full of admirable people who grossly exaggerate their school spirit in an attempt to manipulate people into voting for them, we have to be real about the minimal amount of change and policy they’re actually allowed to put into place. But we at the Clog thought it’d be helpful to give you a list of things which will produce more change than the upcoming student government can.

If CREAM closed down

This would be absolutely tragic, its amazing desserts have a positive impact on all of our well-being. If it closed down, the student population would be profoundly negatively affected.

Any student’s “startup”

According to our sources, around 90 percent of startups end up closing their doors shortly after starting up. Not much of a game changer, but then again, neither are the ASUC elections.

Cal Day

Calso is a thing of the past, but Cal Day is apparently here to stay. The insane crowds that’ll sweep campus on Cal Day (April 22) will likely leave a more lasting impression than any ASUC victory.

The impending Ann Coulter talk

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter is coming here to Berkeley on April 27, a mere few months after the Milo Yiannopoulos incident. Considering the scale of the Yiannopoulos protest, we can only imagine the ruckus that will surround the Ann Coulter talk will dwarf the significance of the ASUC elections’ outcome.

The return of Wheeler Hall

The return of Wheeler for most people at UC Berkeley is an anticipated event. That hall has a nice inside and will help more students and professors steer clear of the likes of Dwinelle and Evans halls.

Incoming Chancellor Carol Christ

We don’t know about you, but we doubt the transition from Chancellor Dirks to Christ will produce noticeable differences in the everyday life of a UC Berkeley student. Yet, it’s still going to impact you more than the ASUC will.

We at the Clog know that regardless of who wins or loses, we should all be cognizant of the fact that nothing really changes. Campaigns seem to promise grand, immediately implementable things – overstepping the bounds of what can actually be accomplished. And so we are left wondering: Can ineffectual student startups, or even the return of Wheeler Hall make more of a difference?

Contact Melany Dillon at [email protected].

  • CALVIN TSANG

    “But we at the Clog thought it’d be helpful to give you a list of things which will produce more change than the upcoming student government can.”
    The author attempts to portray the ASUC elections as ineffective and non-contribution towards the campus community, however, within the introductory paragraph switches to criticizing the upcoming student government. This article is flawed from the onset and I even wonder whether or not the writer is in a position to blast the ASUC. Although there are acknowledged flaws in the ASUC, it’s important to note all of the work it has done towards benefiting the campus community at-large.
    I will now begin to address the points that the author claims will produce more change at UC Berkeley than the ASUC elections.
    1. “If CREAM closed down.”
    If this so-called ice cream shop closed down, it would relieve us of this horrendous attempt at nouveau ice cream and spare us from having to pretend to family and friends that it is good. Though, not only, it would improve the well-being for those who have a fetish for bad ice cream. Please, let’s not continue the delusion that this establishment creates yummy ice cream. It does not.
    2. “Any student’s “startup”
    You don’t even attempt to defend your argument for this. I commend the 10% of student start-ups that do succeed, however, that should not be used as a reason to derogate democracy, even on a student government level. We should reaffirm the work that so many of our fellow students have done in the name of helping solve issues in the campus community and making our Berkeley experience that much better, not refute it.
    3. Cal Day
    How will Cal Day leave a more lasting impression than any ASUC victory? You need to explain how. If I was a Professor grading your paper, at this point, I would start questioning my teaching skills and think about switching occupations.
    4. The impending Ann Coulter Talk
    You’re drawing a contrast with the Yiannopoulos protest, however, what change has resulted from that particular protest? It definitely drew national media attention, however, I would argue not much change came out of that protest and therefore, not much change will come from the Ann Coulter Talk.
    5. The Return of Wheeler Hall
    It cannot be argued that the return of wheeler hall won’t amount to much change on campus. It definitely will. Whether it will amount to more change than the ASUC elections is a contrast that are on different dimensions and therefore should not be drawn.
    6. Incoming Chancellor Carol Christ.
    This.

    Your writing and analytical skills need improvement.