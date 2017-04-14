Everyone likes to feel important. Here at UC Berkeley, this particular desire is overwhelmingly prevalent. With the exception of toenail clippings, almost everyone and everything on campus is begging to be acknowledged for its significance. For Pete’s sake, even the Campanile rings on the hour just to remind the world of its existence.

Oftentimes, this unquenchable thirst for recognition results in us not so subtly reminding others of how special we are. We are rarely subtle with our flagrant attempts to be hailed as a local prodigy. We at the Clog would like to kindly suggest that you chill with name-dropping the many Fortune 500 companies begging you to intern for them and, in the wise words of our fearless leader, Kendrick Lamar, “Be humble.”

While we are in complete and total support of confidence and self-worth, there’s a fine line between self-appreciation and self-absorption. In case you’re unsure of which side of the divide you fall on, an easy way to check your importance is to see how often you mention attending meetings. If you mention having meetings any more than five times a day, chances are your ego won’t fit through the door. We get it, you’re super involved in every subcommittee that exists in the tricounty area. Maybe, if you get a minute, you can pencil in the time to remember that nobody cares.

Immediately shorten your pedestal any time you so much as think about verbalizing the fact that you double booked yourself. Anyone who complains about accidentally planning two tasks for the same time of day deserves exactly no sympathy. This overscheduling crisis is only embarrassing, not impressive. Between Google Calendar and cell phone reminders, it’s almost admirable that anyone could still manage to suck at handling their time. While we aren’t acknowledging importance, we do admire your ineptitude with technology and commitments.

Let’s keep in mind that there are real heroes on campus who make your summer internship look like court-mandated community service. When we think of the blessed angel who restocks toilet paper in university bathroom stalls, we are faced with the realization of what a true modern-day hero looks like. Samaritans who work for Cal Dining and Housing toil to ensure that we’re neither homeless nor hungry are far more important than we could ever be.

Essay readers are the real impressive people on campus. These speed demons often manage to power through hundreds of pages of students’ writing only to be immediately inundated with the next completed assignment. This rapid turnaround may often go unnoticed, but it’s undeniably more impressive than our current résumé.

It’s all too easy to forget that we’re just one small ant in this massive colony. We get caught up in all that we have to do and neglect to take the time to sit down and be humble. In times such as those, let’s remember that we’re just college students trying to figure out how to cook a meal that isn’t composed of four different carbohydrates.

