Executive seats split between CalSERVE, Student Action in 2017 ASUC elections

Two CalSERVE candidates, two Student Action candidates and an independent candidate won the five executive seats in the 2017 ASUC election, marking the first bipartisan executive branch since 2014.

CalSERVE’s Zaynab AbdulQadir-Morris won president, Student Action’s Helen Yuan won executive vice president, CalSERVE’s Rigel Robinson won external affairs vice president, Student Action’s Andrew-Ian Bullitt won academic affairs vice president, and independent Jillian Free won student advocate.

The bipartisan results diverge from the previous two years of ASUC elections — for all executive positions, excluding student advocate, Student Action won a sweep in 2016, and CalSERVE did the same in 2015. In another break from recent precedent, Yuan and Bullitt ran unopposed.

AbdulQadir defeated Student Action presidential challenger André Luu, who currently holds an executive ASUC office as EAVP. AbdulQadir ran on platforms of improving campus climate, fighting food insecurity and improving students’ mental health, among others.

Ten out of 14 Student Action senatorial candidates won: Lynn Shiung, Maddie Miller, Adnan Hemani, Connor Hughes, Alexander Wilfert, Jenica Bautista, Katya Yamamoto, Megha Torpunuri, Josh Wilson and Hung Huynh.

Five out of six CalSERVE senate candidates won: Hani Hussein, Juniperangelica Cordova, Rizza Estacio, Carmel Gutherz and Harshil Bansal. Sunny Aggarwal, a member of the newly formed Pirate Party, also gained a spot.

Neither SQUELCH! senatorial candidate won a seat this year. DAAP also did not manage to secure a position.

After learning elections results, CalSERVE party members gathered in a unity circle to rally about their wins.

“For myself, it just means that I worked hard. I think we all proved that together, we’re so powerful,” said senator-elect Juniperangelica Cordova. “Tonight we proved … if we organize together and we believe in ourselves, we can do whatever we want.”

Independent candidates had an unusually strong showing this year, winning four senate seats, as opposed to last year’s one independent victory. The independents are Nuha Khalfay, Vicente Román, Nina Jhunjhnuwala and Taehan Lee.

“Running as an independent candidate — community-endorsed — it was very, very challenging,” Román said. “I’m really exciting to have Latinx representation … calling people in, calling people out when you need to be, and really going toward the bureaucracy that is the ASUC.”

Three out of four referendums passed — the Community and Career Connections Initiative Referendum, the Housing Security Referendum and the Big “C” Referendum — meaning students will pay an additional $51 in fees in the fall 2017 semester.

The Life at UC Berkeley EXpansion, or LUX, Referendum, which would have increased the $27.50 semesterly Student Activities Fee by $10 a year for three years, was the only referendum that failed to pass.

Andrea Platten is the managing editor.