LIVE: Results from the 2017 ASUC general elections

The Daily Californian will continually update this page as results for the 2017 ASUC general election come in. The tabulations ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Lower Sproul Plaza.

Voting took place from April 10-12. Students could rank candidates for five executive positions — president, executive vice president, external affairs vice president, academic affairs vice president and student advocate. They could also rank up to 20 senatorial candidates on their ballots. Additionally, four referendums were up for a vote.

This elections season, voters had the opportunity to choose among four presidential candidates, one EVP candidate, three EAVP candidates, one AAVP candidate, two student advocate candidates and 39 ASUC Senate candidates.

President: Zaynab AbdulQadir-Morris (CalSERVE)

André Luu (Student Action)

Ghost (SQUELCH!)

Richard Alvarado (DAAP)

Executive vice president: Helen Yuan (Student Action)

External affairs vice president: Rigel Robinson (CalSERVE)

Raj Bhargava (Student Action)

Gabriela Takahashi (DAAP)

Academic affairs vice president: Andrew-Ian Bullitt (Student Action)

Student advocate: Jillian Free (independent)

Asahi Hardy (DAAP)

ASUC Senate: 10 Student Action, 5 CalSERVE, 1 Pirate Party, 4 independents

Lynn Shiung (Student Action)

Maddie Miller (Student Action)

Adnan Hemani (Student Action)

Connor Hughes (Student Action)

Alexander Wilfert (Student Action)

Jenica Bautista (Student Action)

Katya Yamamoto (Student Action)

Megha Torpunuri (Student Action)

Josh Wilson (Student Action)

Hung Huynh (Student Action)

Hani Hussein (CalSERVE)

Juniperangelica Cordova (CalSERVE)

Rizza Estacio (CalSERVE)

Carmel Gutherz (CalSERVE)

Harshil Bansal (CalSERVE)

Sunny Aggarwal (Pirate Party)

Nuha Khalfay (Independent)

Vicente Román (Independent)

Nina Jhunjhnuwala (Independent)

Taehan Lee (Independent)

Referendums

The Community and Career Connections Initiative Referendum: Passed

The Housing Security Referendum: Passed

The Big “C” (Big Community) Referendum: Passed

Life at UC Berkeley EXpansion (LUX) Referendum: Not passed

