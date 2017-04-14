Perfect date ideas based on your major

Maybe it’s the cutie in discussion or the lab partner you’ve been into all semester. Either way, you finally mustered up the bravery to ask them out, and you scored the date! Congratulations, you’ve made it. But now, the scary part: What do you do? A movie is so cliché, and dinner could just be a friends thing, right? Well, here at the Clog, we’re all about young love, and we’re here to help you find it! So here are our master matchmaker ideas for the ideal date, based on your major.

English

Escape to nature, Walden Pond-style, for a romantic outdoor picnic. Explore the concept of self and maybe even write some poetry. If the outdoors aren’t your cup of tea, discover a local obscure bookstore or art exhibition, but make sure all your analyses are on point. Be warned, however, that there isn’t a Sparknotes for that.

MCB/Pre-med

Not much like proteins and lab coats to spark some chemistry! For all those wannabe doctors out there, invite your date to your favorite research lab. The fluorescent-lit scene will enable romance to flourish like bacteria on a petri dish. If you really hit it off and want to know each other better, you can even examine each other’s DNA under microscopes!

Political Science

Show that you really care about their interests by joining a jury for a local court case. Lucky for you, you’ll be able to spend hours with them as you listen to each side deliver arguments. Maybe if all goes well, you can even hold hands as you deliver the verdict. Who knows, maybe they’ll be guilty of stealing your heart.

Computer Science/EECS

As any CS student knows, there’s barely any time in the day. But lucky for you, on this date, you don’t even have to meet in person! Feel free to Skype your date from each of your respective internship offices. They won’t even know if you have other tabs open! Yay for productivity and romance!

Best of luck, Bears!

Contact Emma Sayiner at [email protected].