Sproul Hall closes for maintenance work

Sproul Hall closed about 1 p.m. Friday to allow electric teams to work on the building.

According to Christine Shaff, communications director of UC Berkeley’s Real Estate Division, the outage was scheduled so maintenance crews could work on addressing the electric problems the building has been having recently. She said she believed the outage was related to recent unexpected outages in Sproul Hall.

“The building’s been running on a generator since that outage,” Shaff said. “There was a longer-term problem just with Sproul. They’ve been working on fixing that and in the meantime, the building’s been running just on a generator.”

UCPD released a Nixle alert Friday morning announcing Sproul Hall’s closure. The alert said that all campus and student services will be closed, with the exception of UCPD, which will have power from a backup generator. Normal business hours for Sproul Hall will resume Monday.

The outage is expected to end by 4 p.m. Friday. After 4 p.m., Sproul Hall will still be running on the generator but maintenance crews are working on making the building self-sufficient in the coming weeks.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.