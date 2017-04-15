Free Speech Rally in Berkeley results in several injuries, at least 13 arrests

The Free Speech Rally in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park quickly became violent Saturday as several members of the crowd were hit with pepper spray and numerous fights occurred. Berkeley Police Department made at least 13 arrests.

The park was divided by two bright-orange nets by 10 a.m. On either side of the barrier, protesters and counter-demonstrators held two large banners: one reading “Defend America,” and another reading “Anti-Fascist Anti-Racist.” Protesters jumped over the barrier several times, eventually taking it down completely, and engaged in altercations with the opposing sides.

About noon, the protesters began marching down Allston Way, eventually stopping and blocking the road between Milvia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, with some setting off firecrackers and others throwing bagels and rocks. BPD sent out an advisory about 12:45 p.m. notifying residents that large crowds had taken over Center Street and Allston Way between Milvia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and that Mutual Aid resources had been requested.

BPD sent another alert about 1:50 p.m. that stated that part of the crowd had moved to Shattuck Avenue and Center Street, blocking roads. The Downtown Berkeley BART station closed about 1:20 p.m. due to the rally. It will remain closed until BART police determine it is safe to reopen, according to BART spokesperson Jim Allison

On Friday, the city of Berkeley issued a press release stating that sticks, pipes, poles, pepper spray, eggs and any other instrument that can be used as an “implement of riot” would be banned in the park Saturday. Police seized numerous prohibited items, according to a press release.

“We have a number of officers at the park. Our mission is to safeguard our community while ensuring the peaceful expression of free speech,” said BPD Officer Byron White.

White said that BPD is videotaping the event and also receiving videos from the public. These videos, he added, will be used in investigations that may lead to further arrests after the event.

The Free Speech Rally was organized by Rich Black, who was also behind the “March 4 Trump” rally that took place last month and erupted into violence, resulting in seven injury evaluations and at least 10 arrests. Saturday’s Free Speech Rally was set to feature several controversial far-right speakers, including Lauren Southern, a right-wing radio host, and Kyle Chapman, who rose to internet fame under the moniker “Based Stick Man” after he was arrested for allegedly hitting a violent counter-protester over the head with a stick at the “March 4 Trump” rally.

“(I’m) hoping to support free speech, especially in an area like Berkeley infested with the militant left,” Southern said.

The Defend the Bay! Bloc Party & Cookout counter-demonstration was set to take place two hours before the Free Speech Rally — scheduled for noon — though attendees of both events were in the park by 10 a.m. The goal of the counter-protest, according to its Facebook page, was to shut down the Free Speech Rally before it began.

Counter-protesters held signs that read, “Far-right don’t just wanna talk” and “White supremacy is terrorism.”

“We’re here to take a stand,” said BAMN organizer Yvette Felarca. “We’re here to stand against … the whole Trump administration.”

The city press release advised peaceful protesters to separate themselves from violence in order to keep themselves safe and to prevent crimes from taking place under the cover of the crowd. White said that both during and after the rally, BPD would be working with the community to identify, investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes.

